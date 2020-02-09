Fly tying (or ty flying as some people like to say) is the art of attaching fur/feathers/synthetics to a hook. Some call it arts and crafts or social hour. Others call it the liars club.
This 700 year-old art-form holds a different meaning for all who welcome it into their lives. Now, thanks to a free Game, Fish and Parks fly tying 101 program, 13 future fly fishing enthusiasts are diving in fingers first.
“My favorite part about instructing classes like this is watching the students admire their most recent creation,” said Buddy Seiner, fly fishing instructor and Game, Fish and Parks aquatic education contractor from Pierre. “All of these tyers have brought great enthusiasm, patience, and open mindedness to, what can be, a very difficult craft. They have all exceeded our expectations.”
This is the inaugural year for the GF&P fly tying 101 class. Held Monday evenings at the Fieldhouse for four consecutive weeks, this course is meant to offer an introduction to, and advanced lessons in, the art of creating a fishing lure with fur and feathers. The hope for organizers, though, is that the impact reaches beyond just fly fishing.
“This class, and others like it, are a new part of our 3R efforts to Recruit, Retain, and Reactivate outdoor enthusiasts to South Dakota’s great opportunities,” said Kelly Ford, SD GF&P education program assistant and coordinator of the Fly Tying 101 program. “What is really awesome about this group is that we have people who fly fish regularly, some who have never fly fished, and some who used to a long time ago. Through this class alone we are helping recruit new people, retain participants who already have an interest, and reactivate people who used to partake in the sport of fly fishing.”
The class is being held in Pierre because of its unrecognized appeal to fly anglers. Most people believe a trip to the Black Hills (or out of state destinations) is required before the fly rod will see the light of day. Holding this class in a town that isn’t known for fly fishing will help highlight the versatility fly fishing offers, and also the great fishing opportunities that exist in our own backyard, said Seiner. Tying flies that catch local fish is the first step. So far, fur and feathers flying around the Fieldhouse have resulted in excellent flies. Patterns imitating aquatic insects (nymphs and larva), terrestrial bugs (beetles and grasshoppers) and other fish prey species (minnows and leeches) have added to the atmosphere of the local sports bar.
“When people think sports bar, most are thinking football and wings, but that does not have to be true,” said Adam Bertsch, owner of the Fieldhouse. “I know one of the participants, and he made the point that there is something tremendously satisfying about tying your own fly, and then actually landing a fish with it. While I’ve never done it myself, it’s cool to be a part of this experience for these tyers. I appreciate this town, so if I can give back somehow, why not?”
The future of programs like this is only beginning to come into focus. GF&P staff are always interested in what the public needs and desires in the form of outdoor skills and education. It’s up to the public to express interest in desired programs and events.
“We would like to offer more programs like this, if the public finds value in them,” said Ford. “Send us an email, sign your family up for our events, and let us know what other skills and activities we should incorporate into our plan. We believe that by working together we can make a more vibrant outdoor community in South Dakota.”
The initial year of Fly Tying 101 was offered Jan. 20 & 27 and Feb. 3 & 10. It was free for all registered participants, including materials.
