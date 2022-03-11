Becca Busven’s ballet life is by the numbers these days.
She spends two hours a day practicing at home. She’s with her coaches 15 hours a week (she even has a key to the practice rooms). She wears out a $100 pair of dance shoes every six weeks.
Then there’s the Professional Intermediate Grade 6 in the Cecchetti Method of ballet, the level she recently passed. Two more levels and the 15-year-old from Pierre who started dancing at 8 will have the ballet equivalent of a master’s degree.
“You dance for the love of dance,” she says. “It brings you so much joy. All the emotions.”
Brusven’s goal is to go professional, perhaps as a member of a national dance troupe. When she reaches the sport’s common retirement age in her late 30s, she might go into instructing ballet.
But Brusven isn’t thinking about retirement, she’s thinking about next week. That’s when she’ll perform in Hosanna Dance Studio’s “The Deliverer.” The March 19 free shows will see her on stage about 90 percent of the time with six costume changes in group and solo roles.
“This year there’s so much more fun doing group dances,” she says. “I’m bouncing off their energy and it shows in my dancing. I already love dance, but when I’m around people I get along with it gets even better.”
It all takes hard work and a lot of sacrifice. In addition to dancing, Brusven’s training includes biking, treadmill and lots of weights. She sticks to a strict diet and has even had toenails fall off, a testimony to the rigors of dancing at such a high level.
“I like working hard and I like drilling stuff until I get it,” Brusven says. “I would say I love the cleanness of everything in ballet.”
She has been helped along by Hosanna Dance Studio instructors, brother-sister team Sarah and Josh Easter.
Sarah points to Brusven’s strong worth ethic — she took just one day off when she had COVID and danced with them via Zoom until she could rejoin the group to resume practice for “The Deliverer.”
“You are a perfectionist,” Sarah says. “The pressure is on because you are getting close to a performance.”
Josh added, “The pressure is also what drives you. All the worst parts are also the good parts about it. It takes effort and passion.”
Brusven is getting exposure outside of Pierre as she grows her talent and looks toward the future. She competed in the Youth America Grand Prix international competition in San Francisco last month with about 500 dancers.
“It was the most comfortable I’ve felt on a stage. I got into my own zone,” she says. “I experienced different things — I’m in a small fish bowl here. I don’t want to be that competitive; everybody wanted to make friends and enjoy it together.”
