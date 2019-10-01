Individuals, businesses and organizations are encouraged to view the available seven-page flyer describing the land/building auction at Highmore, Oct. 8, being held by the South Dakota Department of School and Public Lands.
“This was one of the land sales authorized by Senate Bill 44 from last legislative session,” said Ryan Brunner, Commissioner of School and Public Lands. “South Dakota State University is having us sell five properties, with the proceeds going to fund the purchase of two new properties they are acquiring.”
“So far from SB44 we have sold six acres in Box Elder for $405,000, 632.7 acres in Brookings for $1,531,000, a 7.3 acre house site in Brookings for $165,000 and a 142 acre parcel for $1,560,000,” said Bruner. “So, we have sold $3,661,000 of property so far. With the sale of this property we will reach over $4.0 million.”
“We still have an 8,000 square foot office building in Rapid City for sale for a minimum bid of $830,000 that will be auctioned in December,” added Brunner.
The Oct. 8 public auction is for a 97.71 acre farm field and a 18.76 acre house-shop-building site in the city of Highmore. The site is the former South Dakota State University Highmore Agriculture Experiment Station. The auction is at 11 a.m. in the Highmore city auditorium.
The property in Highmore has been owned by the state since 1899. The research station closed about 10 years ago and the property has been leased out since then.
“Which is why SDSU has asked us to sell the property, so they can use the funds to purchase other land,” said Brunner. “This is a strategic realignment of state assets at the request of SDSU. Again, these are all tied to Senate Bill 44 from last session (visit http://sdlegislature.gov/docs/legsession/2019/Bills/SB44ENR.pdf).
The sales sheet covers most of the information. The sale is a public auction with 10 percent down the day of sale and the rest due after 60 days. The state is required by law to get a minimum of the appraised price. The reserve price is $221,021 on the 97.71 acres of farmland ($2,262 per acre) and the reserve on the house/buildings on 18.76 acres is $184,815.21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.