For the last week, South Dakota saw more COVID deaths than New York City

Empire Noem

New York City’s famous Empire State Building towers over Midtown Manhattan in the photo on the left, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre in the photo on the right. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from the last seven days, South Dakota -- which is nearly 10 times smaller in population than New York City -- saw more people die from COVID-19 during the period than did The Big Apple.

 The photo on the left is courtesy of Wiki Commons, while the photo on the right is a Capital Journal file photo.

Friday, data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that 144 South Dakotans perished because of COVID-19 throughout the previous seven days.

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases_deathsinlast7days

Those 144 deaths are more than the totals for each of these states or cities during the same time period, according to the CDC:

  • Nevada -- 140

  • Arkansas -- 139

  • Virginia -- 132

  • Nebraska -- 128

  • Mississippi -- 127

  • Connecticut -- 121

  • South Carolina -- 116

  • Washington -- 101

  • Montana -- 97

  • Kentucky -- 93

  • Utah -- 93

  • West Virginia -- 89

  • North Dakota -- 84

  • Oregon -- 74

  • New York City (not including rest of New York state) -- 68

  • Idaho -- 62

  • Rhode Island -- 47

  • Oklahoma -- 40

  • Wyoming -- 39

  • Delaware -- 19

  • Alaska -- 18

  • Maine -- 17

  • Hawaii -- 13

  • New Hampshire -- 8

  • Vermont -- 6

Of these 25 states and cities, only North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Vermont have smaller populations than South Dakota’s 884,659.

In fact, with an estimated population of 8,336,817, New York City has nearly 10 times as many people as South Dakota. Yet, for the past week, more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota than have done so in NYC.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cannot limit attendance at religious services due to COVID-19. Cuomo had restricted the capacity for houses of worship on the state on the grounds that he wanted to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Indeed, the governor is remarkably frank about this: In his judgment laundry and liquor, travel and tools, are all “essential” while traditional religious exercises are not. That is exactly the kind of discrimination the First Amendment forbids,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in part for the majority opinion in the case.

“There is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques,” Gorsuch added.

This development got the attention of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on, who has refused to issue any mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, or any restrictions of consequence due to COVID-19.

On Thanksgiving Day, Noem tweeted: “Another thing to add to the list of reasons to be very thankful today: ‘...even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away.’ -SCOTUS.”

On Nov. 18, Noem tweeted: “Unfortunately, the spread of #COVID19 is rising in nearly every state, regardless of if they have mask mandates in place. Here in South Dakota, we’re focusing on solutions that DO good, not on responses that FEEL good.”

