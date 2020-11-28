For the last week, South Dakota saw more COVID deaths than New York City

Friday, data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that 144 South Dakotans perished because of COVID-19 throughout the previous seven days.
Those 144 deaths are more than the totals for each of these states or cities during the same time period, according to the CDC:
Nevada -- 140
Arkansas -- 139
Virginia -- 132
Nebraska -- 128
Mississippi -- 127
Connecticut -- 121
South Carolina -- 116
Washington -- 101
Montana -- 97
Kentucky -- 93
Utah -- 93
West Virginia -- 89
North Dakota -- 84
Oregon -- 74
New York City (not including rest of New York state) -- 68
Idaho -- 62
Rhode Island -- 47
Oklahoma -- 40
Wyoming -- 39
Delaware -- 19
Alaska -- 18
Maine -- 17
Hawaii -- 13
New Hampshire -- 8
Vermont -- 6
Of these 25 states and cities, only North Dakota, Wyoming, Alaska, and Vermont have smaller populations than South Dakota’s 884,659.
In fact, with an estimated population of 8,336,817, New York City has nearly 10 times as many people as South Dakota. Yet, for the past week, more people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota than have done so in NYC.
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cannot limit attendance at religious services due to COVID-19. Cuomo had restricted the capacity for houses of worship on the state on the grounds that he wanted to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“Indeed, the governor is remarkably frank about this: In his judgment laundry and liquor, travel and tools, are all “essential” while traditional religious exercises are not. That is exactly the kind of discrimination the First Amendment forbids,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in part for the majority opinion in the case.
“There is no world in which the Constitution tolerates color-coded executive edicts that reopen liquor stores and bike shops but shutter churches, synagogues, and mosques,” Gorsuch added.
This development got the attention of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on, who has refused to issue any mask mandates, stay-at-home orders, or any restrictions of consequence due to COVID-19.
On Thanksgiving Day, Noem tweeted: “Another thing to add to the list of reasons to be very thankful today: ‘...even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away.’ -SCOTUS.”
On Nov. 18, Noem tweeted: “Unfortunately, the spread of #COVID19 is rising in nearly every state, regardless of if they have mask mandates in place. Here in South Dakota, we’re focusing on solutions that DO good, not on responses that FEEL good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
What an amazing Governor – laughed at Iowa and Utah’s mask mandate (both Republican governors) and guess what Ms. Noem, their numbers are dropping (but probably just the “feel good” thing that your vast wisdom attributes it to). Wake up Governor, Trump lost, there’s no room in Biden’s cabinet for you, folks in your state, many that likely voted for you and Trump are dying - time to take responsibility for implementing ways to protect the people that elected you to do just that!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.