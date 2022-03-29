The City of Pierre announced Hillsview Golf Club opens its season on Monday at 10 a.m., and golfers might be able to get some practice swings in on Saturday at the driving range starting at 11 a.m. if the weather cooperates.
Players can reserve tee times by calling 605-773-6191 or online at cityofpierre.org. The city noted season passes are available online as well.
The city reported the par-72 course held a 230-day season in 2021, with more than 40 events and 32,300 golf rounds played. Hillsview wants players looking to hit the fairways this season to abide by the 90-degree rule and stay on golf paths to help preserve the turf during dry conditions. The 90-degree rule allows carts on the fairway on spots even with the ball but at 90-degree angles to the cart path.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook reported below-average precipitation probability for most of South Dakota, including the Pierre area, for April through June. NOAA released the seasonal outlook on March 17.
The city recently upgraded the course's irrigation season during the winter closure.
"With the current dry conditions, it appears this new irrigation is going to be especially important this year," parks and rec. Director Bryan Tipton said in the city's Tuesday announcement.
