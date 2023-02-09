Mortenson

Rep. Will Mortenson, chair of the South Dakota House State Affairs Committee, listens to testimony on Jan. 20, 2023, at the Capitol in Pierre.

 Joshua Haiar / SD Searchlight

In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the South Dakota House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee passed a bill requiring companies to disclose whether they own agricultural land and have any foreign owners.

The bill will now move to the full House for consideration.

Foreign owners

