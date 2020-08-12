Due to scheduling changes on their tour, the Sunday, Nov. 22 performance by Foreigner at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 1.
If tickets were purchased for the show, they may be used for the new date. If refunds are requested, they may be received through the respective ticket outlets they purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for details of your refund.
The facility will continue to monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for public gatherings and will make adjustments to the schedule when it applies. Management is asking fans to keep checking the www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com website or Facebook page for upcoming shows.
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel, a Holiday Inn Resort is the newly restored 1906 Homestake Mining Co. ore processing plant that overlooks Historic Deadwood, which features a 98-room luxury hotel, 210 state-of-the-art casino games, high stakes gaming action, a 2,500 seat entertainment and event center and a multi-level parking garage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.