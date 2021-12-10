State employees at the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory are keeping busy as their caseload increases. But workers said, unlike popular TV crime-show depictions, their job is to stick to the science and remain neutral.
The lab at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center on Highway 14 has its own area restricted from the rest of the building. And the lab’s internal DNA-testing area comes with even more safeguards restricting access to prevent evidence contamination.
Even Attorney General Office Chief of Staff Tim Bormann can’t enter the lab’s area without permission.
He said the lab comes with a wealth of talent and high demands, with one case possibly taking significant time commitments. Bormann added that despite the rigorous demands from the science-heavy work the lab’s employees carry out every day, they still make time to help out their community.
One such example is the lab’s director, Tiffany Stoeser, who doubles as T.F. Riggs High School’s head volleyball coach.
“In 2020, we worked about 1,850 cases, about 2,500 tests and about 12,000 pieces of evidence — with 12 full-time examiners,” Stoeser said.
She said there are currently nine DNA examiners, three working in evidence, two firearms examiners, one administrative assistant and one part-time latent print examiner who went full-time this year. Stoeser added she hopes to add two more forensic scientist positions.
“We get more and more cases every year. We say about 200 more cases each year. Between 2019 and 2020, we increased by 450 cases. We received 194 firearms last year, and we received 198 firearms so far this year,” Stoeser said as of Dec. 7. “People think this is just like you see on TV, where pictures of suspects just appear on your computer screen. There is a lot more problem-solving that goes into our work than you see on TV.”
Unlike TV shows, the state’s forensics lab does not collect the evidence from out in the field.
Stoeser said the examiners wait for law enforcement agencies to bring evidence to them rather than going out to crime scenes.
“We don’t do any private testing — everything we do has to be from a criminal case,” she said. “Most state labs do not do reservation cases, but we do. We have an agreement with the FBI that we will take all of the reservation cases.”
The lab’s examiners also conduct law enforcement training sessions on evidence collection and packaging.
“The way you package evidence is important,” Stoeser said. “There are things that can compromise DNA or fingerprint evidence. If you put wet biological evidence in a plastic bag, it will start to mold. First, you let it dry, and then you want to put it in paper. If we can see the evidence is wet when it comes in, we try drying it out for them, but sometimes we just can’t. We have people who don’t know you have to change gloves constantly — you can contaminate the second item you pick up. Overall, law enforcement is very good. They are trained at the basic academy, and we have yearly trainings — we go out, or we have people here.”
The lab does not charge agencies for any testing, though what they do is exceptionally costly, and its equipment is very expensive. The lab is run primarily on federal grant funding, which the lab applies to receive.
Handling evidence
The evidence is either mailed or hand-delivered. Agencies often barcode their evidence, and then the lab also barcodes each item. The lab must account for every minute of where each piece of evidence has been. Stoeser said attorneys ask about the chain of custody, and the lab must explain that.
Everything lab employees receive gets boxed up or packaged, including firearms. When done, everything is packaged up and sent back to the law enforcement agency that sent it.
Stoeser said there are two reasons for the higher workloads — increased crime and the lab’s reputation.
The state’s lab purchased the most updated DNA equipment, and they can now pick up more DNA on items than previously capable. With the lab able to produce more results, law enforcement sends them more cases than before.
Stoeser found the lab’s completed volume also contributes to having a good reputation with law enforcement agencies.
“There is a national problem where many sexual assault kits go untested,” she said. “In South Dakota, we went out and collected every sexual assault kit and tested them. We are probably one of the only states that can say all of ours have been tested. We get reports out within 30 days for DNA and fingerprint testing. And, the lab has never had a result discounted due to error — that’s never happened.”
Fingerprint testing
Stoeser estimated that 90-95 percent of the cases require DNA testing, often alongside other tests such as fingerprinting and firearms. DNA and fingerprinting each have their strengths, mostly in collecting and databases.
“When it comes to DNA, identical twins will have the same DNA profile but different fingerprints,” she said. “Fraternal twins do not have the same DNA, and we have had cases where that has been an issue.”
Heather Specht is one of the lab’s two latent print forensic scientists, and she found DNA isn’t the end-all, whereas examiners can tie everything using prints.
“I think TV made it so everybody thinks if you touch something, you get a perfect fingerprint,” she said. “A fingerprint isn’t just seen — you have to bring it up. We use super glue fuming and take a dye stain. Because of the dye-work, we joke it’s like Easter all the time around here.”
Specht said examiners could have a fingerprint result ready within a couple of hours depending on the complexity and if there is a suspect. But she added that searching through the FBI’s database could be a couple-hour job in itself at times.
“For 2020, our caseload has gone up, about 350 fingerprint cases,” Specht said. “That’s up from when I took over in 2013 when we did about 120. I was the only examiner until 2017. Then, we got a part-time person who just now became full-time.”
DNA from felony convictions and yet-to-be-solved cases are on file. Fingerprints from all arrests are also on file.
“South Dakota is an arrestee state,” Specht said. “DNA and fingerprints are collected from all who are arrested. The DNA is by swabbing the inside of your mouth. For cases where charges are dismissed or brought down from a felony to a misdemeanor, the DNA records are removed from the database, though the fingerprints are kept. Only DNA of felons is in the database.”
Initially, time can be saved by ruling out some non-matches by looking for basic loops, arches or whirls. Specifics then can determine individual fingerprints, palm prints and even toes and soles of your foot.
“I’ve only gotten a footprint once to examine in my entire career,” Specht said. “I’ve had two pieces of paper with at least 120 different fingerprints on it, or you can have 250 pieces of evidence come in with only two different prints. Generally, the trend in the entire field is we have about 20 percent hits. So far in 2021, we have about 170 hits where we had no suspects but got a hit on the database.”
DNA testing
Amber Bell is a forensic scientist who works with DNA and serology — looking for bodily fluids.
“There is a misconception,” she said. “I think people don’t know how fast we can get something done. It’s not that we can get something in on Monday and have it done on Friday. And, we work many cases at the same time.”
Bell said the lab runs 12-20 cases per analyst with a three-week turnaround. She noted that the three-week period consists of one week for lab work and two weeks taking care of the paperwork.
“A 2-4 page summary is used by the lawyers,” Bell said. “The summary is just part of the 30-300 pages of the completed E-file, which records in detail every step and interpretation. This entire file is sometimes asked for by the lawyers.”
She said each DNA test follows standard operating procedures, a process of checks and balances. Everything is gone over, and any typos get corrected before the report leaves.
“I’ve been here nine years,” Bell said. “I’ve testified in probably 30 cases out of my career of several thousand.”
Stacey Smith is a forensic scientist with the lab, and she developed a simple explanation of her work for juries in what she called her basic “push play and go” description.
“In our encyclopedia of DNA, there are about 24 sentences — 23 for women — with some longer and some shorter than others for individual people,” she said.
Examiners compare these factors separately, and those differences are all compared, including the XY and XX chromosomes. Smith can tell that the DNA test results are from one person or several individuals with these descriptors displayed in graphs on her computer. She can also tell if one sample is a perfect match to a known sample or try and match the result through the state or FBI databases.
“Some samples have lots of DNA — depends on how many people have touched a given object,” she said. “It depends on the ratio, but usually three is all before the sample is not usable.”
Improved technology and science increased examiners’ ability to pull DNA samples from objects.
“Back when, it was unusual to get DNA from tobacco chew. Now, it’s more common,” Smith said. “I’ve done gum and candy. Cigarette butts are super common. But if it’s blood and it’s known as the suspect’s, then that’s easy.”
But pulling the DNA and knowing who’s it is are two separate processes. Finding a DNA match with a person requires databases — large databases.
“If the DNA profile is of sufficient quality, we can put the DNA profile in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), which the software is managed by the FBI,” Smith said. “Every state has their own database. The likelihood of getting false hits is lower. If it’s a complete profile, you are only going to get one match. If it’s a partial profile, you may get more matches. That’s why the national database has a cut-off — you have to have a statistical frequency of that profile needing to be greater than one in a million. Currently, the national database size is around 20 million.”
Sometimes unexpected hits happen, linking DNA from different cases, different law enforcement agencies, different states.
“That’s the beauty of CODIS,” Smith said. “In South Dakota, from 2005 to today, we’ve had over 2,000 matches that have solved our case or a case in a different state. We may know our case match and a name associated with our profile and help solve a non-South Dakota case. The list is growing each year, with about 4,000 offender samples that go into CODIS every year from South Dakota.”
Stoeser found that the lab’s continued success is due to keeping ahead of trends and building relationships with law enforcement agencies. But she stressed the lab’s function is a science-based mission and not intended to make legal determinations.
“It’s important to know that the lab is neutral when it comes to the results,” Stoeser said. “We just want to tell you the scientific results. When you ask us if that is the thief’s DNA, we don’t know and don’t care — that is for someone else to decide.”
