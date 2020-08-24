Rena Hymans, a now-ex-attorney in Vale in northwest South Dakota near Sturgis, pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, Aug. 24, to a raft of charges alleging she embezzled a $167,699 inheritance from a client of her law firm.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced Monday Hymans, 48, was charged Aug. 20 by a grand jury indictment with 30 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering and one count of bank fraud.
The maximum prison sentence on each of the 40 counts of wire fraud or money laundering is 20 years in prison; plus a $250,000 fine for each wire fraud count and $500,000 on each money-laundering charges.
The top sentence for the single count of bank fraud is 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Hymans also faces up to five years of supervised probation after any prison time and restitution may be ordered.
According to the indictment, in November 2016, Doris Lauing of Sturgis hired Hymans to represent her family member, Leo Drillig, in an estate matter: Drilligs’s uncle Leo Miller had died and left Drillig money. Since Drillig lived in Germany, Lauing acted as his personal representative.
The attorney, Hymans, did business as Rena M. Hymans PC; she was the sole owner of the corporation referred to as “RMH” in the indictment.
On May 4, 2017, Lauing deposited a cashier’s check for $167,699.03 in the RMH client trust account at First Interstate Bank in South Dakota.
“The amount represented Drillig’s inheritance from Miller, which Hymans was supposed to disburse to Drillig,” according to the indictment.
Instead, from May 2017 to July 2019, Hymans devised a scheme “to defraud Drillig and enrich herself,” by making fraudulent transfers of the money from the RMH client trust account to the RMH operating account at the same bank, according to the indictment.
The scheme “entirely depleted” Drilling’s inheritance by transfers mostly of from $2,000 to $6,000 about every month used by Rena Hymans or her husband, Scott Hymans, “for their personal benefit,” prosecutors allege.
It does not appear any federal charges have been filed against Scott Hymans.
Rena Hymans allegedly concealed her embezzlement by telling her legal assistant and the income tax preparer for her sole-proprieter law firm that the money she was transferring from the client trust fund was earned income for her legal services.
She also lied to Lauing’s attorney about the delay in disbursing Drillig’s funds, prosecutors said.
Hymans made her initial appearance Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in Rapid City and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
She was released on standard pre-trial conditions with one extra condition hand-written in: “You shall not transfer any assets in excess of $2,000 without prior approval of the court.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson on Aug. 20 asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman to seal the case because: “The defendant is aware the investigation is ongoing and has already made attempts to determine if and when she is going to be charged. The defendant is considered a flight risk should she learn of the indictment before her arrest.”
Hymans was arrested on Friday, Aug. 21, in Sturgis and Wollman unsealed the court documents.
Hymans was represented in court Monday by Rapid City criminal defense attorney John Murphy.
No date has been set for a trial.
