A federal judge this week in Pierre sentenced the sixth of six who pleaded guilty in an embezzlement scheme the feds say stole $1 million from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange on Tuesday, June 16, sentenced Brandon Sazue, 46, former chairman of the tribe, to three months in prison followed by three years of supervised parole and to pay $17,330, in restitution to the tribe for being part of an scheme with five others who already have been sentenced.
Lange ordered Sazue to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on June 30 to begin his prison sentence and to pay $300 a month beginning 60 days after he finishes his three months in custody.
Earlier this year, Lange sentenced former tribal treasurer, Roland Hawk Sr., 46, to 42 months in prison and to pay $325,762.50 in restitution; former elected councilmember Francine Middletent, 55, to 30 months in prison and restitution of $273,817.55; former councilmember Tina Grey Owl, 64, 10 months in custody and restitution of $190,000; former chairman Roxanne Sazue, who is 61 and Brandon’s aunt, to five months in custody and $43,300 in restitution; and Jacqueline Pease, 34, three years of probation and $74,100 in restitution.
Grey Owl and Roxanne Sazue can serve part of their sentence in a form of home arrest.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Jehangiri prosecuted the case.
The six were charged last year and reached agreements with prosecutors, each pleading guilty to a scheme in which prosecutors say they took about $1 million from the tribe’s checking accounts through their connections to the tribe’s finance office, from about March 2014 to February 2019.
Except for Brandon Sazue, whenever four of them weren’t serving in their elected tribal offices, they were working for Hawk in the finance office, Lange said.
The Crow Creek tribe is based on its reservation at Fort Thompson on the east side of the Missouri River southeast of Pierre.
Except for Hawk, the other defendants had been released from custody after several were jailed for a day last summer before their initial court appearances.
Hawk has been in custody for about the past year because of separate federal charges that he sexually assaulted two young women, one who was 12 to 15 years old at the time of the offense about a year ago in South Dakota. He also was charged in Las Vegas early in 2019 with sexual assault of a young woman he brought from South Dakota for a vacation in Las Vegas.
He recently reached an agreement with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 16, in Pierre to one count of aggravated sexual abuse that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. The prosecutors will dismiss two other counts including the one involving the younger girl. Nevada authorities have agreed to drop their separate charges against Hawk as part of the plea agreement, according to federal court documents.
In his "factual basis statement" that is part of the plea agreement, Hawk admitted to details of the sexual assault on the young woman in late 2018 near Fort Thompson. He also is described in the document as having "at least 16 children with four different women."
On Tuesday, Lange accepted Hawk's guilty plea and slated Hawk's sentencing on the sex assault conviction for Aug. 31 in Pierre.
The embezzlement case was part of “The Guardians Project, a federal law enforcement initiative to coordinate efforts between participating agencies, to promote citizen disclosure of public corruption, fraud and embezzlement involving federal program funds, contracts, and grants, and to hold accountable those who are responsible for adversely affecting those living in South Dakota’s Indian country communities,” according to U.S.Attorney Ron Parsons in a news release on Thursday, June 18.
The Project includes the FBI, the Justice Department, the federal Inspector General, departments of Health and Human Services, Education and Transportation and of the Interior; the IRS, the U.S. Postal Inspector Service, USDA and the Social Security Administration.
Parsons said for more information, or to report a crime to the Guardians Project based in Sioux Falls, anyone can call (605) 330-4400;or a local federal agency.
