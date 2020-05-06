Three of the six former officials of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe who admitted stealing about $1 million from the tribe were sentenced this week in federal court in Pierre to serve time and pay back at least some of what they embezzled.
Three others, including two former chairs of the tribal council, are slated to be sentenced this summer.
U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange on Monday, May 4, sentenced the three former tribal officials, calling their scheme “despicable,” while pointing out that just two of the defendants stole about $700,000 from their tribe.
Lange sentenced former elected tribal treasurer Roland Hawk Sr., 51, to 42 months in prison and ordered him to pay $325,762.50 in restitution. He also must serve three years of supervised probation after his term in federal prison.
As part of his plea deal, Hawk admitted he took more than $250,000, but not more than $550,000. However, Hawk faces far more serious charges.
Lange remanded Hawk into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday.
Hawk had spent months in the Hughes County Jail since early last year, facing federal charges of sexual assault against two young women. One of them was under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged sexual crimes in 2019; the other was over 18 when the alleged sexual assaults happened in 2018 in her case.
Hawk has not been in the Hughes County Jail for some time, a jail official said. He’s apparently been placed at another regional jail in the state, awaiting disposition of his federal charges.
Hawk has pleaded not guilty to the sex assault charges and asked for a continuance, or postponement, in the case to give him more time to mount a defense.
Lange assented and has slated Hawk’s trial on the sex crimes charges to begin June 30 in Pierre.
However, only a small percentage of federal criminal cases end up going to trial — only 2% nationwide. Because most of these result in guilty verdicts, defendants normally reach plea agreements with prosecutors before trial.
Also Monday, Lange sentenced Francine Middletent, 55, former elected councilmember, to 30 months in federal prison and ordered her to pay $273,817.55 in restitution to the tribe, as well as to serve three years of supervised probation after her prison time.
Middletent admitted stealing at least $150,000 but not more than $250,000. Lange ordered Middletent released on bond and told her to report to a federal prison that will be designated later by the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Lange sentenced Jacqueline Pease, 34, to three years of probation and ordered her to pay $74,100 in restitution. Pease had admitted stealing at least $40,000, but not more than $95,000 in her guilty plea.
A former employee of the finance office, Pease was the only one of the six who did not hold an elected position in tribal government.
Former tribal chairwoman Roxanne Sazue, 63, requested and won a postponement last fall of her sentencing until her co-defendants’ cases could go to trial or otherwise be disposed. She admitted taking at least $15,000, but not more than $40,000.
Her nephew, former tribal chairman Brandon Sazue, 46, was the last one of the six to plead guilty, on March 25. That apparently opened up the process to the other defendants being sentenced this week.
In his guilty plea in March, Brandon Sazue admitted receiving $15,000 in embezzled funds belonging to the tribe. Lange has slated his sentencing for June 16 in Pierre.
Apparently, Roxanne Sazue and former councilmember Tina Grey Owl will be sentenced after that.
In December, Grey Owl, through her attorney, won Lange’s agreement to postpone her sentencing beyond when other co-defendants went to trial or pleaded guilty and were sentenced, because her “pleading contains confidential information.”
Grey Owl was the first of the six to plead guilty, in August admitting she took at least $95,000 from the tribe.
All six faced a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
All but Brandon Sazue had worked in the tribe’s financial office, giving them access to the tribe’s checking accounts while Brandon Sazue was tribal chairman. They rifled those accounts of as much as $1 million from about March 2014 through February 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons, who announced the three sentencings this week.
“Crow Creek citizens need to know that their government works, and that theft and embezzlement will not be tolerated. This case should go a long way toward restoring that confidence,” Parsons said in a news release on Tuesday.
Current Crow Creek Tribal Chairman Lester Thompson told the Capital Journal last summer that the stolen funds meant the tribe had to lay off employees and take other measures to make up the loss.
