Former South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard was recently honored by Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) with the School Bell Award for exemplary service in support of public education.
The ASBSD School Bell Award honors individuals or organizations who have served South Dakota public education in an exemplary fashion. He received the award during the 2019 ASBSD-SASD Convention at the Sioux Falls Convention on Thursday, August 8.
Former Gov. Daugaard led the effort to provide $67 million in new funding for K-12 public schools through the passage of a half-cent increase in the state’s sales tax and revamp of the state’s funding formula.
After careful study of the funding issues school districts faced, he convened the Blue Ribbon Task Force to review each facet of the funding formula and develop solutions to alleviate funding difficulties. In 2016, multiple pieces of legislation were passed by the legislature and signed by former Gov. Daugaard and ushered in a new school funding era and provide a new funding source for schools.
In addition, former Gov. Daugaard proved his commitment to public education over the years through multiple initiatives aimed at providing new educational opportunities and enhancing programs for all students.
“Gov. Daugaard’s commitment and service to public education embodies exemplary service,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “He recognized the funding issue public schools were facing and, with steadfast resolve, took unprecedented action to alleviate the problem.”
“We’re grateful to Gov. Daugaard for his dedicated service to public education.”
ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.
