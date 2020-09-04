Former Michigan governor is latest Republican working to oust Trump

In 2016, President Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan since President George H.W. Bush did so in 1988.
However, Trump faces a unique challenge in his effort to collect Michigan’s 16 Electoral College votes this year. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, who served from 2011-19, publicly endorsed Democrat Joe Biden on Thursday.
“Donald Trump is a bully who lacks a moral compass. Joe Biden would bring back civility,” Snyder stated in an op-ed initially published by USA Today.
“President Trump also has demonstrated that he does not fully appreciate public policy matters, including public health, the economy and foreign relations, nor does he seem to want to learn,” Snyder continued.
Earlier this year, Trump began regular Twitter battles with current Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He referred to her on more than one occasion as, “That woman from Michigan,” a title that Whitmer seemed to take rather proudly.
Whitmer also has a particularly contentious relationship with her fellow Michigander -- Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Whitmer went as far as to wear a T-shirt that stated: “Dear America, sorry about Betsy DeVos,” during a news conference.
All of this means that if Trump is going to repeat his 2016 victory in Michigan, he is going against both the current Democratic governor, as well as the state’s Republican governor from 2011-19.
Snyder added of Trump in his USA Today op-ed: “Being a bully and being strong are not the same thing. Being strong is standing up for your convictions. Being a bully is trying to intimidate those who are perceived to be weaker or a threat. As a proud nerd, I had to deal with bullies over many years; it is (a) tragedy watching our world suffer from one.”
As for Biden, Snyder said the former vice president demonstrates “strong moral character and empathy,” while being “willing to listen to people who have different perspectives from his own.”
Snyder joins a growing list of high-profile Republicans who have either gone as far as endorsing Biden, or at least said they will not support Trump for re-election. This list includes former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona; former Ohio Gov. John Kasich; and former U.S. Sen. John Warner, R-Virginia.
The Road to 270
Because of shifting demographics and the current positions of the two major political parties, Democrats have a considerably easier path to the 270 votes needed for a majority in the Electoral College. For example, because of the winner-take-all method for compiling, several heavily Democratic states -- commonly referred to as being “deep blue” -- are not even in contention on Election Day.
The three most-populous deep blue states are California, New York and Illinois. Among the three are 104 Electoral College votes. In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won each of these states by a minimum of 17 points, while no Republican has carried any of them in at least 32 years.
Because Biden starts with such an advantage of having states that are not even in contention adding to his vote total, Trump has a much more difficult path to victory.
The states considered to be in the balance for this year’s presidential race are:
Texas — 38 electoral votes
Florida — 29 electoral votes
Pennsylvania — 20 electoral votes
Ohio — 18 electoral votes
Michigan — 16 electoral votes
Georgia — 16 electoral votes
North Carolina -- 15 electoral votes
Minnesota -- 10 electoral votes
Arizona — 11 electoral votes
Wisconsin — 10 electoral votes
Iowa — 6 electoral votes
New Hampshire -- 4 electoral votes
South Dakota has 3 electoral votes. Trump is heavily favored to carry the state, as he won it by 30 points in 2016. The last Democrat to win South Dakota in the presidential race was President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
