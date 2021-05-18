The Hughes County Commission confirmed Oahe TV general manager Patrick Callahan as vice sheriff Monday. Callahan will replace Sheriff Darin Johnson after he retires next month.
Callahan, a Pierre police officer in the 1990s, said he began his training immediately on Tuesday morning.
“Sheriff Johnson has an idea of how he wants the transition to go, what he wants to accomplish, obviously I have my own ideas and I have my own questions and we’re just going to plug through it until the end of June,” Callahan said. “I think we’re both very confident it’s going to be a good transition and go smoothly.”
Johnson announced to county commissioners April 19 that he will be retiring from his position in the coming months, with a June 30 target date.
Johnson joined the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office in May 1997 after spending nearly two years with the Chamberlain Police Department. The county commission voted unanimously to appoint Johnson sheriff in February 2019, a month after predecessor Mike Leidholt retired to become secretary of the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Johnson, "by design," was not part of the process of choosing his interim replacement. However, he said he is comfortable with the commission's choice of Callahan.
"I think he'll fit well in this office," Johnson said. "He's got a good public persona, he knows how to talk with people, and I think that's one of the major traits of a successful sheriff is being able to speak to the public and have the office be a conduit of information to the public when needed. And he definitely has a gift of communication."
Johnson said he will be training Callahan from "step one" as he is new to the sheriff's office but expects the transition to be successful.
"So basically he'll be working with me directly for the next few weeks and it'll be kind of a transition period where I will be showing him how to do things and then it'll be a transition period where I let him start performing the duties under my direct guidance and then toward the end of my tenure, before I leave, I kind of want him to sitting behind the desk and be comfortable with it when I actually walk out the door," he said.
Johnson said Tuesday that he does not yet have an official retirement date chosen, only that it will come before his target date of June 30.
"I'm going to do everything I can to make this a smooth transition," Johnson said.
