Jeremiah Erickson received a suspended sentence Thursday afternoon for driving under the influence of alcohol in March and for several subsequent bond violations. Erickson was an off-duty Pierre Police officer at the time of his arrest.
Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski sentenced Erickson at the Hughes County Courthouse to 200 days in jail and credited him with 12 days that he had already served. She suspended the remaining days, contingent upon a number of conditions, including community service. Erickson was fined $300, and instructed to pay additional expenses of more than $200.
Erickson’s attorney, Robert Konrad, described, among other things, trauma he said Erickson had experienced during his time as a police officer.
“He was injured in the line of duty in a pretty dramatic way in Minnesota,” he said. “One of the first calls he got in Pierre was responding to the death of an infant. … Those are life-changing things.”
Konrad added that those events were “not an excuse,” but he pointed out Erickson's service of more than three years with the police.
Konrad also said Erickson’s compliance with bond issues had improved in recent months.
“When I look at those attendance dates that are mentioned in the letters, coupled with his bond performance, it’s been a marked improvement since he’s been doing his counseling,” he said.
Erickson apologized to those present.
“I am sorry to have put all of you in this position,” he said.
Adamski, noting Konrad’s repeated bond violations after the arrest, declined Erickson’s request for a suspended imposition of sentence, which would have created a path to clear the conviction from Erickson’s record. She instead issued what's simply called a suspended sentence.
Before the ruling, South Dakota Assistant Attorney General Ernest Thompson said, "The public expects a law enforcement officer to be held to a higher standard."
As previously reported, Erickson was arrested following a car versus deer crash near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Wells Avenue on March 24, according to a news release from the Pierre Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Erickson registered an 0.204% blood alcohol concentration, well over the legal limit of 0.08.
A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper made the arrest, the release states.
"Erickson reported the crash through the Central South Dakota Communication Center and identified himself as a Pierre Police officer. To avoid any conflict of interest, the Communications Center dispatched a Hughes County Sheriff’s Deputy to investigate the crash," the release states.
