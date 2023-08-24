Licenses
Hughes County Courthouse 

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Jeremiah Erickson received a suspended sentence Thursday afternoon for driving under the influence of alcohol in March and for several subsequent bond violations. Erickson was an off-duty Pierre Police officer at the time of his arrest.

Magistrate Judge Tara Adamski sentenced Erickson at the Hughes County Courthouse to 200 days in jail and credited him with 12 days that he had already served. She suspended the remaining days, contingent upon a number of conditions, including community service. Erickson was fined $300, and instructed to pay additional expenses of more than $200.

