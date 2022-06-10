Last weekend, former Pierre resident Annie Woodmansey competed for the title of Miss South Dakota in Rapid City and while she might not have taken home the crown, Woodmansey said that she’s won so much more throughout her journey.
Woodmansey has competed for six years now and she said her first pageant was in Pierre.
“It was kind of in a unique way where I was actually the first runner up and the girl that won that competition could not hold the title and so it was passed down to me and that’s how I got really invested into it,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said after she competed in that competition she was ready to do more, but it was the people involved that kept it worthwhile.
“I have fully been bitten by the pageant bug and it’s really the people that make you keep coming back,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that she’s has plenty of mentors and support throughout the last six years.
“I was very fortunate that I have such amazing mentors in this program which are forever Miss South Dakotas, that want to help and they want to help you get better I absolutely love Nicole Philbrick,who has helped me in all my interviews and she’s very intentional and she helped me grow as individual,” Woodmansey said.
Philbrick, who was originally from Sisseton, won Miss South Dakota in 2000. Philbrick said that she had a lot of help from previous Miss South Dakota winners and that inspired her to help women like Woodmansey while they were competing.
“You know, when I work with these women it’s not to make money. I just want to give back because I had people take time out and help me,” Philbrick said.
Philbrick and Woodmansey actually met during Miss South Dakota back in 2019, which Philbrick was judging that year.
“And so I met her when I judged her, when she was competing that year, and then afterwards, she reached out for some feedback. And so we started the conversation that way, and I started giving, gave her some feedback and then offered that I’d be happy to work with you if you are interested in that,” Philbrick said.
Woodmansey said that one of her biggest accomplishments through doing these competitions is working with her social impact initiative.
“Mine was Fine Arts for all Hearts when it was the advocation of fine arts in our schooling system and easy accessibility with that,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that she found it difficult to find a social impact initiative because she had such little time to go out of state.
“I realized that I did not have a lot of time because on top of that, I was a full time master’s student. I just graduated with my masters of music education. And so I realized I didn’t have a lot of time to travel out of state. So I really just focused on my community and knowing that me being a music teacher can be very impactful,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey has taught music in Mitchell for three years. She has worked hard through her social impact initiative to help develop their music programs.
“I established multiple things that I can do for the students, so I was collaborating with some colleges and helping design free music lessons for those with monetary restrictions. I put together and I was able to fund an entire eighth-grade music department. I have been able to grow my band program for nine students all the way to 52 students this year,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that in just three years these small steps have led to some very positive changes.
“Just those small things that I’ve done over the last three years have accumulated into a lot of growth. So that’s why I’ve done a lot with Fine Arts for all Hearts and it’s just really instilling a love of music in everyone that I meet,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that it’s also about getting kids to see the good in themselves.
“On top of that, the all hearts comes into play when I really want them to see their self worth and their self value and how important they are to this world and just so that they can find that self love,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that she picked this initiative because of her love for music and the opportunities it brings.
Philbrick said that these women bring awareness to an issue and work hard to find a way to bring light to it and that Woodmansey is a great example of this.
“Annie is a case in point she saw a need for access to music lessons. And so she provided that and, you know, she partnered with universities to get free music lessons for people who wouldn’t necessarily otherwise be able to afford that. You know, she saw a need, she developed a program and then she went out there and did it. And that is what these women do. And it’s really impressive,” Philbrick said.
Although Woodmansey has been successful in school, competitions and her social impact initiatives there are times where it all became a little too much, especially while finishing her master’s degree.
“And just so you know how far along in my career I’ve been, if there have been points where I definitely was questioning whether or not I need to do this and not and I actually was thinking maybe I should just quit because it has become so overwhelming,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that it was times like these where her support system really kept her going.
“But that’s when you get to fall back on those forever Miss South Dakotas who know what you’ve been through my amazing, supportive mother and sister and everyone that I know loves me in those dark times. It sounds kind of cheesy, but when you’re in the darkest of places that’s when the brightest light shines through,” Woodmansey said.
And while there are plenty of things that keep Woodmansey busy, she said that she learned a valuable lesson that keeps her priorities in order.
“I have learned through all the competitions that if you truly want it, you will make time for it,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that being from Pierre has had a long lasting impact on her.
“Pierre has grown me into the individual that I am today. One of my goals was to come back to Pierre as Miss South Dakota and and just talk to the individuals who felt like you know, maybe they were like the odd man out and like, hey, guess what? I was a weird, quirky Fine Arts kid,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that she hopes to inspire the same community that helped her become successful.
“I want to inspire the people, the foundation and the community of Pierre that inspired me to go out and compete in Miss South Dakota,” Woodmansey said.
Woodmansey said that her biggest take away from competing was finally being able to be herself.
“I would say that my biggest takeaway is that the Miss America and the Miss South Dakota organization has truly given me the quote unquote, permission to be myself and that being myself is okay. That I am worthy of everything that I work for in life and everything that I may be blessed with,” Woodmansey said.
