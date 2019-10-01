Following a week-long jury trial in Rapid City, Stanley Patrick Weber, age 70, Spearfish, was found guilty by a federal jury of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Aggravated sexual abuse carries a penalty of a mandatory minimum of 30 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $500 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Sexual abuse of a minor carries a penalty of 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each count. Restitution may also be ordered.
vidence at trial established that Weber, while employed as a pediatrician with the Indian Health Services at Pine Ridge, between 1999 and 2011, sexually abused minors.
A sentencing date is set for February 10, 2020. Weber was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.