Following a week-long jury trial in Rapid City, Stanley Patrick Weber, age 70, Spearfish, was found guilty by a federal jury of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Aggravated sexual abuse carries a penalty of a mandatory minimum of 30 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $500 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Sexual abuse of a minor carries a penalty of 15 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each count. Restitution may also be ordered.

vidence at trial established that Weber, while employed as a pediatrician with the Indian Health Services at Pine Ridge, between 1999 and 2011, sexually abused minors.

A sentencing date is set for February 10, 2020. Weber was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

