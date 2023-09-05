Prison
Buy Now

Joshua S. Westenkirchner was a correctional officer at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. 

 John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight

A 42-year old former correctional officer who pressed his thumb into the neck of a strapped-down, mentally ill prison inmate was convicted by a jury of simple assault against an inmate last month.

Cases like those against Joshua S. Westenkirchner of Harrisburg are rare in South Dakota. Few correctional officers are charged criminally for assaulting inmates, though officials with the state Department of Corrections and Division of Criminal Investigation said they do not track charges filed against DOC staff.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments