A 42-year old former correctional officer who pressed his thumb into the neck of a strapped-down, mentally ill prison inmate was convicted by a jury of simple assault against an inmate last month.
Cases like those against Joshua S. Westenkirchner of Harrisburg are rare in South Dakota. Few correctional officers are charged criminally for assaulting inmates, though officials with the state Department of Corrections and Division of Criminal Investigation said they do not track charges filed against DOC staff.
The former officer also faces excessive force allegations in a federal lawsuit filed by the inmate victim, Shawn Albrecht. That lawsuit names DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko and Penitentiary Warden Teresa Bittinger as additional defendants, among others.
Documents in that federal case and transcripts of testimony from Westenkirchner’s trial have revealed more details about the assault charges, all of which stemmed from two days of interactions between Albrecht and Westenkirchner.
Prosecutors argued that Westenkirchner treated Albrecht “like an animal” by choking him and wiping vomit on him during days the inmate spent tied to a metal bed for belligerence. Jurors acquitted Westenkirchner of felony aggravated assault, a charge specific to choking, but convicted him on two counts of misdemeanor simple assault.
The former officer has not responded to requests for comment.
In a written statement, defense attorney Ron Volesky alleges that his client’s case amounts to scapegoating one former DOC employee for the agency’s failure to protect staff and properly manage the inmate population.
“Mr. Westenkirchner was the victim of multiple felonious assaults by a dangerous inmate who was an active threat to the safety of staff,” Volesky’s press release said. “The jury also heard evidence of systemic issues with South Dakota’s prison system including the Warden’s authorization of strapping an individual inmate to a metal bed frame with four-point restraints for up to ninety days, a cruel and unusual tactic.”
For simple assault, Westenkirchner was sentenced to probation with a suspended imposition of sentence, a tool by which a conviction is scrubbed from a defendant’s record if he adheres to certain conditions. Often, such sentences carry a threat of jail or prison time if the defendant doesn’t follow the rules, but Westenkirchner was not given any suspended jail time.
That the public knows about the case at all is an anomaly. The trial took place in a public courtroom in Sioux Falls, but no state or local agency mentioned the case to the media before, during or after the trial, and no media outlet covered the trial.
Had it not been for a press release from Attorney General Marty Jackley, it’s unlikely news of Westenkirchner’s conviction would have appeared in print or broadcast.
Trial, federal court offer insight
Transcripts of testimony from Westenkirchner’s assault trial offer details on the incident that led to both the assault charges and the federal lawsuit.
Both stem from interactions between the officer and inmate March 14-15, 2022, at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls. Albrecht is being held for forgery and drug possession, often in the mental health unit at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.
A former contract counselor for the DOC testified that Albrecht has a “complex” series of mental health issues, including addiction, a personality disorder and a history of antisocial behavior.
On March 14, Albrecht complained about his diet, Westenkirchner told the jury, and had “swallowed an object” of some type. Westenkirchner and another officer were unable to stop him.
As the officers attempted to strap Albrecht to a table by his hands and feet for an X-ray, Albrecht spit water at Westenkirchner, which temporarily delayed him from restraining the inmate’s right foot.
Albrecht remained in the “four-point restraint” on the table through the night.
The following morning at 5:30 a.m., Westenkirchner went into Albrecht’s cell to take away a blanket, which he said he was directed to do by DOC mental health staff. Shortly thereafter, staff began to hand out medications to inmates. Albrecht was hurling verbal abuse through the entire exercise, Westenkirchner said. When staff poured water in Albrecht’s mouth to force him to swallow his medication, the inmate spit the water at Westenkirchner.
At that point, the officer told jurors, he applied “compliance holds” on the restrained inmate. Westenkirchner said he had learned them in the military, and that they did not involve choking. He pushed down Albrecht’s chest and pressed into a nerve near his jaw, he said.
“I didn’t know what he would do after that, if he would just start spitting or start grabbing at people,” he said. “So then that’s why I went around and went hands-on with the inmate.”
Assistant Attorney General Lindsey Quasney challenged Westenkirchner’s version of events in her cross-examination. She pointed out that his coworker saw him raise his fist to Albrecht on March 14, which Westenkirchner denied. He also disagreed with prosecution experts who said his “hands-on” control tactic was applied so sloppily that it constituted a choke, and with a DOC employee who testified that Westenkirchner was given the option of having his sweatshirt tested for disease after the sliming incidents and that he had refused.
Quasney also noted that inmates are allowed to refuse their medications, and asked Westenkirchner why he had stayed and applied pressure to Albrecht even after the spitting incident.
“I was already in the cell and I did not want him to attack or assault another person because I had already been assaulted multiple times that day,” Westenkirchner said.
Quasney asked Westenkirchner why he felt it necessary to use what Quasney described as a chokehold for at least 20 seconds to an inmate strapped to a metal table by his hands and feet.
“I was applying pain because he was not complying,” he said.
