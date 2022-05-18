It’s not always easy to help save a life, but for former Pierre resident Ethan Case, it couldn’t have been easier.
Ethan, 25, just graduated from pharmacy school at South Dakota State University. He previously obtained his bachelor’s degree in biology in 2018 from SDSU. Ethan attended T.F. Riggs High School from 2010-14.
During his freshman year of college in 2014, while walking around campus with friends, the group happened across a Be the Match booth.
Be the Match is a nonprofit organization operated by the National Marrow Donor Program. For decades the organization has connected marrow donors with recipients suffering from blood cancers.
The booth had a simple proposition — swab your cheek, Be the Match will run some tests, add you to a donor list and one day you might be asked to save someone’s life.
“They had a big sign that said, ‘Sign up here, it’s really quick, it’s really easy, you can potentially be a cure for somebody. I didn’t know much about leukemia or blood cancers at the time, but I signed up with some of my friends. I didn’t really ever expect to get a phone call,” Ethan said.
But a call did come in December 2021.
“I got a phone call and they said, ‘Hey, do you remember signing up a few years ago?’ and I said, ‘Boy, I barely remember,’” Ethan laughed.
Ethan was a preliminary match for a male with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). ALL is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow where bone marrow produces too many white blood cells.
Even though Ethan was a preliminary match, more tests were needed to ensure he was the right donor. It was going to take 30-60 days for Be the Match to verify that Ethan was the right donor.
Sixty days later, he was confirmed to be a match.
“And on the 60th day they called me, actually. That was pretty neat. Another interesting thing with that is that I was with Conrad Adam, it was pretty cool to be with him during that call. He had osteosarcoma, not a blood cancer. I still wear my bracelet from back in high school when we sold bracelets. It says, ’No one fights alone,’ on it,” Ethan said.
Adam, Ethan’s former classmate, beat cancer in 2013 after a diagnosis in 2012.
The next step in the journey was a trip to Seattle, Washington, where Ethan would undergo a procedure to obtain blood stem cells on March 22.
Even though the trip to Seattle would only take a few days, it perfectly aligned with a five-week break in Ethan’s schooling.
“This couldn’t have happened at a better time. It was almost like it was meant to be,” Ethan said.
Be the Match not only covered travel expenses such as flights, taxis and lodging, but allowed Ethan to bring someone with him.
He invited his father, Steve Case, who is also a pharmacist and inspired Ethan to pursue that profession.
The two even got to tour Seattle. The two visited Pike Place Market, the Gum Wall and chowed down on some of the local delicacies.
“My Dad had never been in an Uber or a Lyft before, so he was just talking the ear off all those guys and they all said how lucky we were that we had a sunny day,” Ethan said.
For five days leading up to and on the day of the procedure, Ethan took injections that stimulated his white cells so much that it pushed stem cells out of his bone marrow that would be utilized by the recipient.
“It was really easy injections in your abdomen, they’re subcutaneous and the home health nurse came and gave me those,” Ethan said.
When most people think of a bone marrow transplant, they imagine a painful and invasive procedure, but that wasn’t the case.
The procedure was straightforward. It can take between four and eight hours depending on blood flow, vein visibility and other factors.
An IV was hooked up to each of Ethan’s arms and blood was cycled into a machine where blood stem cells were extracted and the blood was returned to his body.
“I just hung out there and watched Netflix and ESPN for about four hours and was on my way after that. And they had a bunch of good food and drinks and it was a really great experience. The staff there were phenomenal,” Ethan said.
Both Ethan and Steve said the whole process was simple and streamlined.
“It was very efficient and streamlined … The Be the Match people were ridiculous Johnny-on-the-spot with everything,” Steve said.
It will take roughly a year to know whether the transfusion was successful or not.
After a year, the recipient will have the option to release their personal information to Ethan.
Ethan said he hopes to hear from the recipient in the future, but would respect the donor’s decision to remain anonymous.
“I try not to think about it too much and hope to hear from him some day, but if not, I know I did what I could. You think about it like donating plasma or donating blood. There’s always blood drives and I donate whenever I can. And you’re not curious about where that’s going but you know it’s going somewhere good and helping somebody,” Ethan said.
If the transfusion doesn’t work, he said he’s ready to do it all over again.
Ethan was hesitant to come out about his experience at first, not wanting to seek attention or praise for what he’d done. But his father convinced him to think about it differently.
“Ethan doesn’t want to make it look like he did this so he could post about it on Facebook and Snapchat and have people say, ‘Wow, you’re amazing.’ He doesn’t want that kind of attention. He probably would not have mentioned it at all if I hadn’t said, ‘What you did doesn’t have to be about you, it can be about the process,’” Steve Case said.
Be the Match has facilitated more than 111,000 blood stem cell transplants during its existence.
“All you have to do basically is put your name in the pool and if you get chosen, there’s a great chance, not a 100 percent chance, but a great chance, that all you’ll have to do is basically give blood and you’ll save someone’s life,” Steve said.
More information about becoming a donor can be found at bethematch.org.
“What a great opportunity, anyone can do it. Having that underlying want to help people and seeing an easy opportunity to do so definitely helped push me to go forth with that,” Ethan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.