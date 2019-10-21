Marty Melvin grew up on a ranch south of Holabird, South Dakota, about 30 miles east of Pierre, learning to ride well enough to become a champion steer wrestler at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, and be hired as a “Marlboro Man” for cigarette ads although he never smoked. Later in life he worked as an actor in a TV series about Jesus.
Melvin died Friday, Oct. 18, in Texas after battling cancer. He was 59.
Melvin’s family was intertwined with the Maher family in the Pierre area. His mother, Donna, was the sister of Tom Maher, the attorney and breeder of champion Quarter Horse race horses.
Dawnita Forell of Pierre is “a double cousin” of Melvin.
“I saved him from drowning in the Missouri River when he was nine,” Forell said with a laugh. They went in at Griffin Park in Pierre headed for the diving platform the city kept out in the river. “He said he could swim but he couldn’t. I was 14 and I grabbed him and had to dog paddle all the way back to shore.”
Melvin kept in touch with his South Dakota relatives and friends, said his daughter, Marilyn Melvin, who works on the Melvin ranch near Paradise, Texas, about 50 miles west of Dallas/Fort Worth. She also rodeos, like her dad, though in barrel racing.
“This summer we came north to rodeos. My Dad talked us into buying our permits. I got to the Corn Palace Stampede in Mitchell and I placed there. That rodeo in Mitchell is special to my parents,” Marilyn said. This summer she also competed in rodeos in Minnesota, Wisconsin; her brother Paul competed in the rodeo in Deadwood.
In August, Marty Melvin stopped in at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center and Museum in Fort Pierre, where he had been inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 in the “Cowboy Great” category, said Forell.
Melvin’s grandmother, Reva Marshall Maher, used to drive the boy Casey Tibbs from his remote ranch northwest of Fort Pierre to his first rodeos, long before Tibbs had a purple Cadillac or gas money.
Marty Melvin graduated from high school in Highmore in 1978, and played football and wrestled and began his rodeo success. In 4-H rodeo he was all-round cowboy for three years. At South Dakota State University in Brookings where he had a rodeo scholarship, he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo four times.
Marty joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, ending up with a gold card to the PRCA. He traveled the nation, including South Dakota rodeos and in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he was named the All-Around Champion at Frontier Days in 1983. Melvin won the Linderman award given to the professional rodeo cowboy who best proved he could win “at both ends of the rodeo arena,” Dawnita Forell said. That means a cowboy had to win at riding “rough stock,” such as bronc or bulls and also at the skilled timed events such as calf roping or steer wrestling.
Steer wresting became his main event and he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo nine times, meaning he was among the top money winners each of those years, nationwide. He won the Average Championship in steer wrestling at the NFR for the 198-89 season.
In 1991, he married Judy Painter who grew up on a ranch near Buffalo, South Dakota, in Harding County. They ranched near Keller, Texas and then moved to near Paradise, Texas, raising red Angus cattle and prized Quarter Horses bred and trained for rodeo success, all under the M4 brand, said Marilyn Melvin.
In the 1980s, Melvin was hired as a “Marlboro Man,” and appeared in ads for the tobacco company, including one in which he’s wearing a yellow slicker, carrying a calf over his saddle.
But he never smoked, said his daughter, Marilyn.
He lived his life as a Christian who put his faith before his rodeoing, she said.
In recent years he played the part of a Roman soldier in “The Chosen,” the new TV film series about the life of Jesus. He had acted in other Christian films, she said.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Judy, of Paradise; their son, Paul, daughter Marilyn and daughter Katlyn; a granddaughter Elizabeth; and a sister, Michel Melvin, in South Dakota.
A memorial service for Marty Melvin will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, in Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise, Texas.
Her mother and father moved to Paradise, Texas, about a decade ago, and it seems so appropriate now, Marilyn Melvin said on Monday.
“There’s something in the Bible about ‘I will see you again in Paradise.’”
