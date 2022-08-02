A state investigator reported the former Stanley County treasurer allegedly promised a woman a job in her office if she would circulate a petition to run for county auditor.
Fort Pierre resident Peggy Lee Dougherty, 67, was charged last week with receiving pay to allow for unlawful assumption of office. The treasurer is an elected position.
According to the criminal complaint, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation on March 15 received a report that Dougherty had misused her position by promising a job in the county treasurer office to Tanya Baldwin Kayser in exchange for Kayser taking out a petition to run for Stanley County auditor.
Baldwin Kayser, who works part-time as an assistant to the auditor, told the Capital Journal on Tuesday that Dougherty spoke to her several times about running for auditor. At the time, Baldwin Kayser was not employed by the county.
"She said she had an open position for deputy (treasurer) and she wanted me to pick up an application," Baldwin Kayser said. "I dropped it off."
She said she didn't know why Dougherty wanted her to run for auditor.
"She just had something against Phil," Baldwin Kayser said, referring to the current county auditor, Philena "Phil" Burtch.
"She asked me and kept reaching out to me," Baldwin Kayser said. "She kept calling and texting."
Baldwin Kayser said she reported the matter to a county commissioner. A conversation followed with the state's attorney.
The state investigator on June 3 interviewed Dougherty about the claim, according to the complaint filed with the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. She confessed that she had offered Baldwin Kayser the job of deputy treasurer should Baldwin Kayser take out a petition to run for auditor.
The investigator determined that Dougherty had misused her position in public office by promising Baldwin Kayser the position.
Dougherty's attorney, Brad Schreiber, could not be reached.
Stanley County commissioners during their June 9 meeting met with Dougherty and asked her to either retire or resign. She left a week later.
The commissioners in September 2019 appointed Dougherty from deputy treasurer to acting treasurer after interim treasurer Sonny Harrowa resigned to pursue business opportunities. Dougherty then had to run for the office to keep the job. She was elected in 2020 and began serving a four-year term in January 2021.
Commissioners are taking applications for treasurer through Aug. 12. The job pays $40,000 to $45,000 a year. Applicants must be county residents.
The new treasurer will have to run for office in two years, Burtch, who oversees elections, said.
The treasurer collects taxes, issues titles and license plates, and receives and accounts for county funds while managing county investments.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.