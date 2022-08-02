Stanley County Courthouse
Buy Now

A state investigator reported the former Stanley County treasurer allegedly promised a woman a job in her office if she would circulate a petition to run for county auditor.

Fort Pierre resident Peggy Lee Dougherty, 67, was charged last week with receiving pay to allow for unlawful assumption of office. The treasurer is an elected position.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments