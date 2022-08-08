A judge sentenced the former Stanley County treasurer to 360 days probation and fined her $2,000 for promising a woman a job in her office if the woman agreed to circulate a petition to run for county auditor.
Sixth Circuit Judge Bobbi Rank also sentenced Peggy Dougherty, who served as the elected treasurer for 11 years, to 180 days in jail. Fort Pierre resident Dougherty, 69, will not serve any jail time after Rank suspended that part of the sentence.
“There’s no doubt that Ms. Dougherty was a public official who abused the authority and power of her office by basically making a statement of potential employment to Ms. (Tanya) Baldwin (Kayser) as Stanley County deputy treasurer, which would’ve been paid with taxpayer funds,” Rank said during Monday’s sentencing at the county courthouse in Fort Pierre.
“But for Ms. Dougherty, frankly attempting to remove another public official she did not like, that is abuse of her office and abuse of the taxpayers of Stanley County, who saw it fit to put her in that office,” the judge added.
Two weeks ago, the state Attorney General’s Office charged Dougherty with receiving pay to allow for unlawful assumption of office — a misdemeanor.
According to the complaint, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation on March 15 received a report that Dougherty had misused her position by promising a job in her office to Baldwin Kayser in exchange for Baldwin Kayser taking out a petition to run for Stanley County auditor.
Dougherty confessed to investigators on June 3.
Baldwin Kayser told the Capital Journal that Dougherty apparently had something against the county auditor, Philena “Phil” Burtch.
Prior to sentencing, Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema noted that Dougherty accepted responsibility rather quickly.
“While it appears we have one victim — the auditor — it goes a little deeper than that as far as who our victims are,” Kempema told the court. “This was a public employee using her position in a manner in which it shouldn’t be used and going after another public employee.”
Burtch also spoke during Dougherty’s sentencing.
“Instead of working together, Peggy chose to create more work for other county employees,” Burtch said. “Her actions created more stress for other county employees and her inappropriate and unprofessional actions created a hostile work environment for many years.”
“Peggy continues to try to ruin people’s lives with no remorse,” Burtch added. “She can never undo the hurt she has invoked on the people who trusted her to fulfill her duties as an elected official of Stanley County.”
Dougherty’s attorney, Brad Schreiber, said his client has no criminal history.
“Peggy has served Stanley County for 13 years, including 12 years with the treasurer’s office and 11 as the treasurer,” Schreiber said. “I am unaware of any complaints about the work she did. I assume she did a fairly decent job.”
The treasurer collects taxes, issues titles and license plates, and receives and accounts for county funds while managing county investments.
In June, Commissioners asked Dougherty to step down, which she did. Commissioners are taking applications for a new treasurer through Aug. 12. The job pays $40,000 to $45,000 a year. Applicants must be county residents.
The new treasurer will have to run for office in two years.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
