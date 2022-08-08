Stanley County Courthouse
Buy Now

A judge sentenced the former Stanley County treasurer to 360 days probation and fined her $2,000 for promising a woman a job in her office if the woman agreed to circulate a petition to run for county auditor.

Sixth Circuit Judge Bobbi Rank also sentenced Peggy Dougherty, who served as the elected treasurer for 11 years, to 180 days in jail. Fort Pierre resident Dougherty, 69, will not serve any jail time after Rank suspended that part of the sentence.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments