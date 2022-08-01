Trappers Beef Cup

The Pierre Trappers hold up the Beef Cup after they defeated the Spearfish Sasquatch 9-6 in 2019 at Hyde Stadium. The Trappers had their best season attendance in 2019 with 20,313 in the stands that year under former GM Jackson Bruce.

 Tom Plooster

The former general manager of the Pierre Trappers is among a group of local investors who would like to bring a new summer collegiate baseball team to town now that the Trappers are leaving.

Jackson Bruce, who works in sales for Dakota Radio Group, said on Monday he has some local investors and investors with ties to the community interested in forming the team. Bruce, who served as the Trappers’ general manager from 2018-2020, did not want to name the investors.

