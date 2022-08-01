The Pierre Trappers hold up the Beef Cup after they defeated the Spearfish Sasquatch 9-6 in 2019 at Hyde Stadium. The Trappers had their best season attendance in 2019 with 20,313 in the stands that year under former GM Jackson Bruce.
The former general manager of the Pierre Trappers is among a group of local investors who would like to bring a new summer collegiate baseball team to town now that the Trappers are leaving.
Jackson Bruce, who works in sales for Dakota Radio Group, said on Monday he has some local investors and investors with ties to the community interested in forming the team. Bruce, who served as the Trappers’ general manager from 2018-2020, did not want to name the investors.
“We haven’t quite rounded out the whole group, but will submit a proposal by Aug. 12,” he said. “After that we will know more.”
During their July 26 meeting, Pierre the City Commission voted unanimously to seek proposals for a collegiate team. The Expedition League’s five-year lease to use the city-owned Hyde Stadium expires at the end of the year.
The proposal was scheduled to go out last week and is due back by Aug. 12 in hopes of the city making its decision by September.
The Pierre Trappers were part of the Expedition League. Steve and Connie Wagner own the team and league. Trappers General Manager John Hunt confirmed on Friday that the team will no longer play baseball in Pierre.
“We were the outpost for him,” Hunt said about Steve Wagner. “He felt like it made financial sense (to fold the team).”
The city leases Hyde Stadium to the Trappers for $390 per game and $500 a year for utilities.
The new team could be part of the Independent or Frontier Leagues, Hunt said.
Hunt said the group offered him the general manager’s position or to at least help get the team started.
“My hope is to work with these guys in one form or another,” he said.
Bruce said the Trappers have a lot of followers.
“People love summer ball and we want to make sure we keep it going,” Bruce said. “It all depends if any other proposals (are submitted) to the city and if ours gets picked. I think we can make it a lot of fun.”
During Bruce’s years at the helm, the Trappers had their best season attendance of 20,313 in 2019 and the most season wins of 32 in both 2018 and 2019.
The new team is yet to be named, Bruce said.
The Trappers finished the 2022 season 13-26 and for the first time got into the championship best-of-five series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. The Trappers were in second place and the Sabre Dogs were in first place when the regular season came to an abrupt end after two additional teams dropped out of the league.
The Sabre Dogs won the title for a second consecutive year.
Hunt joined the Trappers in March and said attendance tripled to an average of 585 people per home game. He was named the Expedition League’s Executive of the Year.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.