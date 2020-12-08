Fort Pierre City Council members voted unanimously to allocate $7,513.81 for renovations to the Verendrye Museum during the Monday meeting.
The Verendrye Museum was established in 1968 and houses a collection of South Dakota and regional artifacts documenting the area’s early history. The building was built in 1933 and used as the American Legion hall. Now, the museum is owned by the city of Fort Pierre. It is currently closed for renovations with plans to reopen by summer.
Councilman Larry Cronin motioned to allocate the requested funds to allow the museum to put the floors in so that the renovations can continue on schedule.
“Without doing something up there, they’re not going to be able to proceed with a lot of things. I feel confident everything’s in order, I feel confident the request is legit...there is some money that is available if we want to go that direction,” Cronin said.
The museum is also a nonprofit organization, so the city and the museum share stewardship. The city provides $79,165 annually to support the museum. The museum was going to finance the project and the city would pay $25K plus interest for 10 years to cover the improvements, which were projected to cost $350K. But as renovations have begun, the total cost for the remodel is now $485,176.31. The museum’s $100K contribution means the city will have to pay the remaining $385,176.31.
There are a number of projects that still need to be completed, like replacing all the museum flooring which includes working on the concrete in the front rooms and bathroom, replacing the carpets, and replacing the flooring in the upper rooms.
Since Oct. 26, museum volunteers have cleaned the outdoor patio space, cleaned the soot and creosote from the ceiling in the two upstairs rooms, and thoroughly cleaned dust and debris from the ceiling ductwork. The museum building, originally built in 1933, also received updated temperature control, better insulation for the walls and roof, and new lighting more appropriate for a museum.
Council members Todd Bernhard, Cronin, Greg Kenzy, Carl Rathbun, Robert Ricketts and Mike Weisgram all voted in favor of the allocation, despite Mayor Gloria Hanson’s request to postpone greenlighting additional expenses for the project until after she could meet with the museum’s board to discuss who will pay for what next.
“This is a very unique situation,” Hanson said. “One good thing about it is we’re a small town, we all know each other, and we want to work together for the betterment of Fort Pierre, but we as a city also have a responsibility to our taxpayers to make sure there’s accountability, visibility and transparency.”
“The reason I ask for you to postpone action on this for a month is to give us some time to talk with the Verendrye board about the kinds of things that are their priorities and what they feel they can pay for. I think we need to have that understanding before we move forward and spend more money we don’t have,” Hanson said.
