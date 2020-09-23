A proclamation by Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson urges citizens to recognize the merits of the annual distribution by the American Legion Auxiliary of veteran-made poppies. Local activities and fundraising of this year’s National Poppy Day — May 22 — were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, members of American Legion Auxiliary Post 20 of Fort Pierre will distribute poppies on Oct. 3-4 during the Fort Pierre horse races; donations are encouraged.
Jeannine Loesch, past department president and currently Post 20 president, presented to the Fort Pierre City Council on Sept. 21 the history and significance of the poppies. This year the Post is taking donations to go toward backpacks to be used by residents at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. “Our unit has purchased 25 backpacks for them. Some residents come with nothing except the clothes they are wearing. These backpacks will help them with the necessities,” said Loesch. Gail Stover assisted with the presentation.
Continuing with the Commission meeting, the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget was unanimously approved. The total appropriations, and the total anticipated revenues, are $2,994,748. Some notables are the $122,201 under Mayor/Council as part of the Total General Government section’s $400,090. The police are budgeted $363,977 of the Total Public Safety’s $505,062. Streets and Highways gets $879,806 of the Total Public Works’ $1,183,188. The Park gets $320,903 out of the Total Culture and Recreation’s $473,008. Debt Services gets $406,290.
Some highlights on the revenue side include the heading of Taxes being anticipated to bring in $2,464,382. Charges for Goods and Services should bring in $164,785.
The city will be notifying landowners to clean up after their dogs, not only in their own yards but also when their dogs visit neighbors’ landscaping.
Temporary liquor licenses have been granted to the Silver Spur, one for the Stanley County Fairgrounds during the horse races on Oct. 3-4, and the other for at the fairgrounds on Oct. 10 for a wedding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.