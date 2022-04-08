The Fort Pierre Municipal election gets underway on Tuesday, and the Capital Journal sent the city's four candidates for two contested seats — mayor and Ward 2 — a five-question Q&A for voters to read.
Incumbent Mayor Gloria Hanson and former Fort Pierre mayor Jim Hoffman are on the mayoral ballot. Incumbent Carl Rathbun and challenger Scott Deal are on the Ward 2 alderman ballot.
All four candidates are Fort Pierre natives.
Hoffman served as Fort Pierre's mayor from 1982 to '92 and was on the council before his 1982 term began. He also served as the president of the livestock truckers and spent 19.5 years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Oahe Dam.
Hanson has served as Fort Pierre's current mayor for the last eight years and served two years on the City Council before her election to the mayor's seat.
Deal served four years on the Stanley County Commission, with one year serving as chair. Deal serves on the Fort Pierre Economic Development Corporation and Fort Pierre Tourism Council, South Dakota High School Rodeo Association, and he is the Stanley County Fairgrounds manager.
Rathbun spent 22 years on the City Council, took a four-year break and returned to serve his current two-year term. He also served as a firefighter in Fort Pierre for 32 years, with three years as the fire chief.
The candidates received the same five questions simultaneously and were allowed to provide no more than 200-word responses to each question. The Capital Journal only edited for accuracy, spelling, punctuation and formatting. All wording remains the candidates' direct responses.
According to the city's election notice, the mayoral term is two years, and the Ward 2 alderman seat is a one-year term.
Larry Cronin and Rick Cronin are running unopposed for two-year terms as alderman in Ward 1 and Ward 3, respectively.
Fort Pierre's Municipal Election is on April 12 at the Community Youth Involved Center, 19 E. Main Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain.
Q&A
Q: What is the most significant current issue or challenge in Fort Pierre that requires addressing?
Hanson: People. We need more, not only in the workforce but students in our schools. Staffing is a universal problem, but one of the first steps we need to take is to address workforce housing. Superintendent of Schools Dan Baldwin recently said he had hired two staff members, but they both declined the jobs because of a shortage of affordable housing.
We have a plan to create a workforce housing development that would offer new homes at affordable prices and provide a great opportunity for a public/private partnership. The new legislation (HB 1033) appropriating $200 million in loans and grants for housing infrastructure is a tool that Fort Pierre needs to have in our toolbox. Our current residents and prospective employees deserve decent housing at a price they can afford.
Hoffman: Fort Pierre needs transparency and financial accountability.
Fort Pierre needs microphones for each council member and for public people addressing the council.
Recording of city meetings is essential for the public to know the details, not just what the mayor reports on the water system.
John Adams said liberty cannot be preserved without general knowledge among the people. That is also true today.
Deal: Affordable housing for future residents of Fort Pierre.
Rathbun: I would say our streets are the most significant current issue/challenge we have right now.
We need to continue to rebuild and fix our streets. In the last 10 years, we have spent around $11 million on our streets. We also have been working off a plan that covers the next 5 years. We have streets that need to be done but the cost to rebuild these streets continually increases, so some years we are limited on how many projects we can do.
As councilmen, we also have to be fiscally responsible, so this means we have to wait sometimes on a project that we really wanted to work on and push it to the following year.
Q: What is the most significant long-term issue or challenge in Fort Pierre that requires planning now?
Hanson: No doubt about it, water. Residents in Fort Pierre currently enjoy good quality water, but unfortunately, the City made a decision about 30 years ago not to partner with West River Lyman Jones. WRLJ is a well-run operation with dedicated professionals on its board and staff. We fully respect their need to give their partners priority and accept that our contract with WRLJ will end in 2032. That, of course, means we need to find a new water source prior to that time.
The City Council and staff have spent the last year in conversations with the State DANR, various engineers, and residents to come up with the best options to provide our residents with a reliable supply of quality water at a reasonable cost. A plan to use treated Missouri River water has been submitted to DANR to hold a place on the State Water Plan, and we will continue to refine the plan as we move forward.
Hoffman: The challenge Fort Pierre faces now is water purification and reservoir. Fort Pierre has not worked with Mni Wiconi — WR/LJ — water system, or with the City of Pierre. Now they are looking at a $19 million plant. The last reservoir was built during Hoffman’s administration of 1982-1992.
Fort Pierre needs better financing goals. Fort Pierre has $4.9 million in debt as of Feb. 28. They also have $3.7 million in additional debt for lagoon improvements. And the city is looking at a $19,000,000 water project.
Fort Pierre has one TIF loan for $1.6 million debt they owe at 3.74% interest until December 2029 — after then, the interest increases to 5.74%. They spent $1.1 million of the TIF, yet they are paying interest on $500,000 they have not used. The TIF matures in 2035. Over the maturity of the TIF, Fort Pierre will pay $581,606 in interest!
Deal: The water supply system that Fort Pierre is facing is the most pressing currently. As a community, we need to come up with a solution that will sustain the City of Fort Pierre for the future.
Rathbun: I believe the most significant long-term issue/challenge we have is building a water treatment plant.
We have found out that our current water supplier informed us that in about 9 years they will no longer be selling water to the City of Fort Pierre. We feel that our own treatment plant is the way to go. We are working very hard to work with the State of S.D. — applying for grants and looking into other financing.
I feel I can help with this process by using my knowledge of government grants and how they work. In the past, I was successful in receiving a large grant for the Fort Pierre Fire Department while I was fire chief and was part of my job at River City Public Transit — finding grants and funding for our services.
Being fiscally responsible, again, is very important as we proceed. We will be working very hard on finding funding for this project.
Q: If elected, what do you want to accomplish before your term ends, and how will you do it?
Hanson: If re-elected, I would like to see the completed Senior Living Development on Yellowstone allowing residents to live out their retirement in Fort Pierre in comfort. The plan calls for 19 independent living, 31 assisted living, and 13 memory care units. Phase 2 will add a multi-family apartment complex with 38 apartments.
These additional 101 housing units in Fort Pierre will create a cycle to free up existing homes. As people transition into senior living, their homes become available for families, and the smaller home or apartments outgrown by those families become available for couples or singles.
The Senior Living Development is a $20 million investment in Fort Pierre, but even more important than the economic impact, our residents can continue to live in Fort Pierre, near family and friends, their doctors, and their church.
I also look forward to the investment of $10 million into a renovated Holiday Inn Express and two new hotels. Dan-O’s Marine will be a great addition to the area, and it will be fun to see the marina completed at Riverwalk Landing. If re-elected, I will continue to recruit additional job- and revenue-producing businesses into Fort Pierre.
Hoffman: As mayor, I would reduce our debt, have a speaking system and recording of city minutes, have 5-year planning for all departments, have town hall meetings for the public and keep the council informed of all activities, and have the community involved in trouble areas — example the swimming pool.
Solve the problem! Don’t kick the can down the road!
Deal: I would like to see that housing is available for our new residents at an affordable cost. A way in which we can make that happen is that we could bring new business to town and employ people that would live in our city and not have to reside elsewhere.
Rathbun: I believe in our young people and that they are very important assets to our community and we need to support them and encourage them to be part of this great community. We need to develop activities or invest in existing activities for them such as baseball/softball fields, fairgrounds, swimming pool, school, Community Youth & Involved Center and many others. Supporting parks and recreation is a very important step in achieving this. In the long run, this only makes our community look great to people looking to move here.
Q: What are other major issues or challenges in Fort Pierre, and what is required to solve them?
Hanson: One of the complaints I hear most often is the failure of a few residents to take care of their property: accumulation of debris and materials; junk vehicles, fences and homes in disrepair, and litter. Our Public Works Department works hard to address these eyesores, and we have had some successes in getting vacant and dangerous buildings removed. When the property owners are cooperative, it’s an easy process. If it has to go through the legal system, it costs both the property owner and taxpayer a lot of time and money.
Having said that, cleanup of our beautiful little city will continue and increase in the next two years. By tightening our ordinances and enforcing them diligently and consistently, Fort Pierre can only get better.
Hoffman: Fort Pierre has their second recent lawsuit. The first one they settled and couldn’t tell the public the cost to Fort Pierre due to a non-disclosure agreement.
A second lawsuit is ongoing. Good government can avoid these problems. You cannot give special benefits to some. Treat all taxpayers fairly. If you make a mistake, admit it.
The city has had the computers hacked two times and the public does not know the cost! Fort Pierre needs professional people to prevent future hacks.
Deal: I feel that there needs to be something done with our streets, vacant lots, vehicles in yards that are not operable, and trailer court ordinances and permits.
To do this we need to come up with a 5-year street program to fix all streets in Fort Pierre. Next, we need to get ahold of local, state, and federal representatives and keep pressing them to come up with a viable plan to get these lots back on the city tax roll.
There is a city ordinance for vehicles not in operation or licensed that needs to be enforced. As a city, it is our duty to enforce ordinances pertaining to the trailer courts within our city limits.
Rathbun: Affordable housing and bringing new business to the City of Fort Pierre are very important issues to me.
I feel we need to promote new and existing businesses by eliminating unnecessary roadblocks to make it easier for new businesses to come to our community and help existing businesses expand.
To bring these new businesses to our town and to get existing businesses to expand, we need affordable housing to help bring in the workforce. I do not agree that a $250,000 home is affordable for most people. I would like to see that amount become lower by working with companies and looking into public and state funding to help out with the issue.
Q: What was Fort Pierre's most significant accomplishment in the last 20 years, and what is required to continue or replicate the success?
Hanson: Healthy growth! Fort Pierre is one of the few small cities in South Dakota that is actually growing. We have seen a significant increase in new and expanded businesses – at least 12 new businesses have been established in the last ten years. Our population is increasing steadily, and sales tax revenues have grown by 50 percent since 2012. We need to keep moving in the right direction.
The best way for a city to produce more revenue is to grow – more residents to share the burden of fixed costs. Major improvements like streets, sanitary sewer systems, and drinking water treatment and storage cost pretty much the same if you have 2000 residents or 4000 residents. But wouldn’t it be a good thing to have twice as many people to spread the cost?
According to Tobin Morris, a financial advisor who works with dozens of cities in South Dakota, Fort Pierre is “very healthy financially.” We are well below the Constitutional debt limit, and the City Council and I make financial decisions conservatively and judiciously.
I am personally proud of the phenomenal growth of Fort Pierre during my tenure. I take pride in our financial stability, our dedicated staff, and our bright future.
Hoffman: Fort Pierre has greatly increased residential homes and new business! Free enterprise can do great things as long as government lets them do it.
Fort Pierre has many things going for them, such as wildlife, fishing, water, recreation, nearness to the capital of South Dakota, and friendly people.
The city is a business and should be run like a business! The city must have good, long-term planning!
One council should not handicap future councils with debt and poor planning.
Deal: The new businesses in our community were of great significance in bringing in more people to reside in our city. It is important that we continue to support these businesses and to attract more of the same.
The business community is the backbone of our town, without them we wouldn’t have all the comforts that we enjoy. This is what makes Fort Pierre the place that everyone to visit, possibly find a place to call home.
Rathbun: I would say the most significant accomplishment would be that we have been able to put large reserves in the electrical and water departments and we are working on getting reserves for other departments. This is partially due to the increase of sales tax the city has received. It has increased 402% since 2001. These funds will be used for further growth and unexpected emergencies.
Working together as a council is the most important part of these processes and also looking at the long-term effect of what it will do to the community in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.