Fort Pierre City Council clears up bits of zoning

The Fort Pierre City Council, during its Sept. 16 meeting, approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 1032 concerning re-zoning of daycare facilities and educational facilities principal permitted use.
This was mostly a clean-up ordinance, clarifying the zoning.
“Schools are not for that zoning, but that is where our schools are,” said council member Mike Weisman. “Daycare is a business, and deserves to be in the business zoning.”
The council discussed legal sizes of daycares, proper fencing around daycares for the safety of children, and that the schools are not technically legal. The re-zoning clarification was passed.
The council also agreed to vacate some small pieces of land, mostly a little-used alley that was plagued with being landlocked anyway.
In doing so the neighboring landowners acquired slightly easier access to their property, and agricultural land was re-zoned to multi-family residence use. It was also a good way to put the once-public land into private ownership, thus putting land back on the tax roles and for the city to not have to maintain it.
The update reports to the council from a different department included that “the last big hurrah of the summer, the Dakota Western Heritage Festival held last weekend, was a success,” said Mayor Gloria Hanson. “It was reported as the biggest attended barbecue ever for the event, and it was a good crowd at the rodeo.”
Future lighting on the walk bridge over the mouth of the Bad River is being looked into. “We don’t want cheap strings of lights blowing in the wind. Let’s do it right,” said Hanson.
Though various businesses have felt ups and downs, the Fort Pierre lodging industry is holding steady, according to tax revenues.
Weisgram was reassured that any decrease in city revenue after Jan. 1 for not taxing internet users was already worked into the budget.
Rick Hahn, public works director, discussed the high water situation surrounding Fort Pierre.
Though flood stages have been under constant watch, he anticipated the Missouri River’s water levels to be down to winter levels by December. “If we can get these major rainy events out of the way, we will all be better off,” said Hahn.
Council member Larry Cronin asked about flooding precautions. Hahn discussed the standing precautions for the storm sewers, bringing the flood control system into play if needed, maybe even involving sandbags. “But not at this point in time are we overly worried about that,” said Hahn.
He added that the Fourth Avenue project will start this week.
Weisgram said the city is in a fact-finding mode on future fireworks vendors, regulations and use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.