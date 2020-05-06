Members of Fort Pierre City Council met by Zoom meeting, again, for their first of their two regularly scheduled meetings of the month on Monday, May 4.
The council members and those needed present were all accounted before Mayor Gloria Hanson made her way onto the audio lines.
While it is a Zoom meeting, it is audio only.
“We have Bob Ricketts, Larry Cronin and Greg Kenzy in the Council room, as well as Vernon,” Director of Public Works Rick Hahn said. “Dave LaRoche is on. Mike Weisgram’s on. Roanne’s on. Naomi’s on, and Todd Bernhard’s on. We have a few visitors.”
“OK,” Hanson said. “Thank you.”
There was an audible time check and confirmation between a few of those present, and with a minute left the weather was the topic filling the space.
“Won’t it be nice when we can have regular meetings again,” Hanson said.
“Yes,” Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said.
Most of Hanson’s time is being spent on phone conferences, she said in her report.
There is a new business moving into the old Maverick’s Building, Hanson said.
She is not able to tell folks who it is, yet, she said, because they asked her not to, but it is a sales-tax-producing business.
“I’m very pleased that the businesses that are either reopening or changing the way they do business to comply with our ordinance. I am really pleased that those people are reaching out and calling me saying, ‘OK, if I do it this way, is that going to meet with the ordinance,’” Hanson said. “[I] very much appreciate the conversation and the opportunity for input and I am just so proud of our businesses and our owners and managers who are being creative in keeping their business viable.”
Heezen, in her report said she did not have the most current sales tax revenue numbers yet, but would have them in two weeks at the next meeting. They had not been published yet, she said.
The snowpack levels have reduced down to average size, Hahn said. Last month they were above average, he said.
They expect to release 30,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) from the dams over the next couple weeks, he said.
It is about 10,000 CFS above normal for this time of year, Hahn said.
Lake Oahe is currently 10 feet under its maximum suggested elevation, he reported.
City officials expect these numbers to be within normal expectations for snowpack and runoff, though Hahn said normal hasn’t been around much the past few years.
Hahn said he had been talking to the riverboat captain, with the boat blocking the ramp. However, Coast Guard officials are unable to come in and approve the vessel because they are locked down in Minnesota, he said.
The captain is working with AGE Corp. to have the vessel moved and free up the ramps, Hahn said.
When there is funding available, when the numbers come in, the rest of the projects for roads to patch and such will continue as long as city leaders can pay for them.
Of note, the fish-cleaning stations are open and the water is on at the parks for watering, but bathrooms are still closed.
There was a deferment of election of the council officers until the July 6 meeting, Hanson said after it passed.
