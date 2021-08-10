Despite the crop’s popularity as a source of cannabidiol or CBD, Jess Wright’s three acres of hemp northeast of Pierre is dedicated specifically to the three “F’s.”
“Food, fuel and fiber,” Wright told the Capital Journal. “I’m not against any of the others, but I have no interest in anything at this point other than food, fuel and fiber. True industrial hemp.”
Wright said his plants do not produce THC in levels necessary for marijuana products.
This is the first year Wright has grown industrial hemp; he was first exposed to the plant in high school at Nystrom’s Point off Lake Oahe, at Vermillion in college and in Hokkaido, Japan, while attending business school.
“When I came back here, the legality of it at a federal level changed and I knew that it literally would grow like a weed without much effort,” Wright said.
Industrial hemp and CBD oil became legal in South Dakota with the ratification of House Bill 1008 in March 2020. On Aug. 2, Wright appeared before the Fort Pierre City Council as they considered whether to allow Wright to grow a half-acre of hemp. The council ultimately tabled the matter to obtain more information.
“It could have been approved tonight, but again I will say that in talking with our legal counsel, they felt that we needed more information,” Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said during the meeting.
Hanson told the Capital Journal the council will meet with Wright further if they decide it necessary to gather proper information.
“I’m not sure what the council wants, I think the fact that we would be the first city to grant permission to grow hemp within city limits probably played into their hesitation,” Hanson said. “And then the fact that it is, hemp is not a new crop by any means, but it’s newly approved and I think that they just wanted to make sure they were making the right decision because it would be pretty hard to back away from that decision.”
Across the river in Fort Pierre, Wright hopes to test out a variety to be planted in the fall to see if the seed can survive through the winter and in Stanley County’s blue clay soil. Wright has more than 10 acres of agricultural-zoned land on the north side of Fort Pierre.
“That’ll be a big question mark answered for a lot of folks that may be interested in the product in Stanley County,” Wright said.
An “ultimate dream” for Wright is to partner with Pheasants Forever, a non-profit dedicated to conserving “pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy.” He said industrial hemp could provide as a cover crop for wildlife enthusiasts.
“Even though, obviously, there are several businesses in Fort Pierre that sell CBD and I’m not against that product, I don’t want to grow a plant that’s going to be high in THC,” Wright said. “Of course, it’s got to meet the 0.3 percent THC count to be true industrial hemp, but I also have no interest in growing for CBD oil or any CBD byproducts. I want to be able to tell local farmers and ranchers, ‘Hey, grow this variety from this seed dealer and it’s going to do this for you for a specialty food plot and your hunters are just going to have a blast, let alone your wildlife.’”
