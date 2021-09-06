Repairs to the Mni Wiconi Rural Water System led to multiple water restrictions throughout this year. Now the city is considering having its own municipal water source.
Fort Pierre most recently had a full water restriction at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 after a leak was identified in a Mni Wiconi trunk line. On Friday, Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal the city’s water task force is considering creating a municipal water source in the future.
“It’s always important to us to make sure our residents have water and power and all those essential things our life, but it’s out of our control,” Hanson said. “The condition of the Mni Wiconi line is out of our control, totally. And so we are working with West River Lyman Jones, which is our provider, and we have a water task force put together, so we are definitely looking at options for more storage and probably for creating our own water source.”
That source would entail a future water treatment plant within Fort Pierre city limits. The Mni Wiconi system maintains a treatment plant just northwest of Fort Pierre on Trails End Road.
“The first option, and the greatest urgency, is more storage, because it will take time to built a water treatment plant,” Hanson said. “That’s not an overnight thing.”
Amid the restrictions Fort Pierre saw this summer, City Utility Superintendent Vern Thorson said the level in the city reservoirs was better as Central South Dakota’s summer temperatures waned in late August.
“Any time the main core line goes off, we put a full water restriction in to utilize the water in our reservoir as long as we can, and then when we get our reservoir filled again, then we take the full water restriction off and go to the temporary one, which has been odd/even lawn watering and vehicle washing,” Thorson said.
Under the restriction implemented July 7 shortly following a Mni Wiconi core pipeline leak, Fort Pierre asked residents with odd house numbers to only water their lawns and gardens on odd-numbered days, and residents with even house numbers to only water their lawns and gardens on even-numbered days.
“We’ll carry that into fall, and that’s been more mainly for the drought and to help with the rest of the service lines in western South Dakota, to help them and other communities because it’s been so dry,” Thorson said.
About two-thirds of Stanley County is in “extreme” drought as of Aug. 31 and the rest is in “severe” drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In “extreme” drought, burn bans begin and row crop loss becomes “significant.”
“We’re not used to (restrictions) because in the past we just had real good service,” Thorson said. “We had one or two water restrictions before and then since these repairs have happened, we have to be on our toes to make sure we maintain enough water in our system. The biggest thing is that users understand when we are under restriction that if we go below 20 psi in our system for more than one hour, it’s an EPA rule that we require everybody to boil, and we don’t want to get to that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.