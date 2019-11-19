The Fort Pierre City Council met for its second regularly scheduled meeting of the month Monday, Nov. 18, in the Commission Room at the Stanley County Courthouse in Fort Pierre, and it may have started barely a minute late from its 6:30 p.m. starting time, and was over before the minute hand had reached the 12 again.
It was like a soft wave lapping against the Missouri watching the waters recede from the shoreline. If you blinked, you might have missed it.
As with every meeting’s beginning, a gavel with a call to order, and the room stands for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Where just moments before, there was laughter and smiles in parts of the room talking about little ones playing soccer, like a hurricane of children all swarming around the ball, or as one council member added, “like watching herding sheep.” The next moment, the agenda for the evening was approved, and the next 22 items extending from 11 steps, sailed through.
Mayor Gloria Hanson was impressed with the tales of the two cities and their real-time exercise with a live shooter scenario. The first thing they learned was, in the case of a live shooter scenario, there is one of three choices to be made in the blink of an eye - hunker down and hide, run, or fight, she said.
Hanson also noted the scenario was very realistic. She expressed amazement, pleasure and sadness at the result of the security exercise. She was impressed with the turn out and the way all the offices involved - police, fire and rescue - all conducted themselves at full speed. As well, she noted at the after action report (AAR), or debriefing, there were at least 90 people there and “The debriefing was well done,” she said. “It was a good discussion.”
Hanson said she heard a Highway Patrol officer came flying up to the courthouse because no one told him about the drill.
She was right, the drill was so realistic in fact, not only did the Highway Patrol respond “hot” (real), with gun out, to a “cold” (drill scenario) action, but someone forgot to let the Capital know it was happening, resulting in Governor Noem’s people apparently placing her under extreme security and lock down, according to one Pierre Police officer present during the drill.
“Unfortunately, we have to think about doing these (drills),” Hanson said. “It’s essential.”
On a lighter note, as of Monday they were still looking for more entries into the Chili Cook Off for the Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas event to be held Friday Nov. 22 at the Pat Duffy Center.
Scheduled is horse drawn wagon rides from 4-6 p.m., the Chili Cook Off at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting at 7 p.m. and depending on when the sun finally goes down, could make for a beautiful photo or three.
Throughout the evening at the event there will be caroling and music by the Stanley County students. A prize will be given for the best business and home decorations, and a prize for the best western wear of the evening. Apparently, Santa earned a night away from the North Pole early and is scheduled to make an appearance. Temperatures may be in the 40s and a welcome change from his Santa's arctic temperatures.
Throughout the council meeting there was no topic requiring extra discussion. There were no “nays” and the aye’s had it all.
Other items discussed were the re-issue of liquor licenses, approved; temporary liquor licenses and scheduled votes for later on temporary liquor licenses, approved; a change to the fireworks ordnance, approved; schedule a public hearing for the discharge of firearms, approved; pay companies the City scheduled payments for, also approved.
