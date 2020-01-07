The Fort Pierre City Council called to order their first 2020 meeting, the first of the new decade, in the Commission Room of the Stanley County Courthouse, Monday Jan. 6. All the same faces from the previous year were present and accounted for.
After Mayor Gloria Hanson called the meeting to order and those present pledged allegiance, the agenda was approved for the evening and council members reported.
On the agenda for the evening were seven items:
- a 2020 plumbing, electric and Dray license approval
- Resolution 2020-01 for salaries in the 2020 year
- personnel with part-time code enforcement work
- electrical engineering services for Bad River Pedestrian Bridge project
- a Board of Adjustments appointment and appeal
- a BID board appointment and
- the listing agreements of lots 5A and 5B on the Teton Islands.
“The first item under new business is 2020 Plumbing and Electric Dray License approvals,” Hanson said. With a motion, a second, and no discussion, it was approved; the topic had been discussed during last year’s meetings.
The salary/wage schedule was up next. The council approved a previously-agreed-on increase of salaries of four percent - made in September during budget discussions. The four percent increase affects salaries and wage schedules for elected, appointed and hired employees of Fort Pierre.
The council approved the new hire Kirby Webster as a part time employee. The job is part-time code enforcement for building and ordinance enforcement. The new-hire is not allowed to exceed 1,040 hours per year.
“He’s been in the business for 20 plus years,” council member Rick Hahn said. “He’s got a tremendous amount of experience, and he is willing to flex with the hours.”
Webster will now take up part-time work enforcing codes for the city.
“He just retired,” Hahn said. “And he’s already looking for work. They are already bored at home, so he’s looking for work.”
With some short giggles from around the table of council members, the meeting continued on with the rest of the agenda.
Following the Fort Pierre Council's approval to give its employees a four percent raise in Resolution 2020-01, Mayor Hanson made a brief declaration of note.
“I thank you for recognizing the value of our employees,” Hanson said. “The fact is we continue to try to get closer to the city of Pierre and state of South Dakota - which are our major competition for employees. We have a good group of people. We want to save them, keep them.”
Fort Pierre City Council meetings are on the first and third Monday of each month, unless it falls on a holiday. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Commission Room, downstairs in the Stanley County Courthouse.
