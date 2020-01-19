The Fort Pierre Development Corporation’s annual meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 30, at the AmericInn Conference Center in Fort Pierre.
FPDC will recognize its 2019 Business of the Year. It will also elect new board members.
After a 6 p.m. social hour where free heavy hors’d’ouevres are available, the presentations begin at 7 p.m.
A special presentation will be made by Kyle Peters, with Business Development of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Peters has been working with FPDC and the city of Fort Pierre on two different potential meat processing plants in Fort Pierre. One is US Beef Processors LLC, who recently purchased Bad River Pack and plans to offer a retail outlet. The other is a potential buffalo processing plant.
This is to be followed by a “2019 Year in Review” power-point by Dave Bonde, executive director FPDC, and Sunny Hannum, office manager. They will cover the high points and achievements in local business development, business expansion and business recruitment.
The FPDC annual meeting is a benefit offered to members of the organization. Memberships
can be paid at the annual meeting or prior to the meeting. Memberships provide an online free listing on the FPDC web page, business referrals and eligibility for low-interest expansion loans.
Members may also contribute to the FPDC scholarship fund for Stanley County High School graduates.
To attend the meeting, RSVP to fpdc@fortpierre.com or call 605-223-7603 by Monday, Jan. 27.
