The City of Fort Pierre was recently awarded a Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
To qualify for the award, a public water system and its operation specialists had to “meet all of the compliance monitoring and reporting requirements, drinking water standards, and certification requirements for 2020.”
“We cannot live without access to safe and reliable drinking water,” DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts said in a release announcing Fort Pierre’s award. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Dakota’s drinking water system operators and their efforts to ensure their customers have access to clean drinking water.”
Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn said the city is certainly proud of its water operators.
“The city’s very proud of our crew, the operators, they do a fantastic job keeping a good water supply, a good safe drinking water supply to the citizens of Fort Pierre,” Hahn told the Capital Journal.
“The guys really appreciate it,” City Utility Superintendent Vern Thorson told the Capital Journal. “There’s three of them in the water department that are all certified and myself, so it’s something. We worked hard to get certifications done and complete that.”
Thorson, Joey Montana, Casey Breitag and Shane Pearson are the operation specialists for Fort Pierre’s public water system, according to the release.
Thorson said the award focuses on water quality and testing. The City of Fort Pierre underwent a water disruption in late June and early July due to a Mni Wiconi core pipeline leak.
Administrator Mark Mayer of the DANR’s Drinking Water Program told the Capital Journal that the award takes all requirements of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act into account.
“If they had a problem, they have to do public notices, they have to get a sanitary survey completed,” Mayer said. “There’s things like that that are more than just the water test results compared to the standards. So it’s intended to be a little more of a holistic look at a system, that they’re meeting all of those requirements and not just water quality, which is certainly a big part of it, but there’s more to it.”
Mayer said Fort Pierre’s water system is in its ninth consecutive year of compliance, so they could receive the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence in 2022 based on their performance in 2021. The Secretary’s Award, which is awarded to systems and operators with 10 or more consecutive years of compliance qualifying them for the Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement, was awarded to 165 systems across South Dakota for their 2020 performance.
According to Mayer, a total of 438 of 644 South Dakota drinking water systems eligible for awards received either the Drinking Water Certificate of Achievement Award or the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence based on their 2020 performance.
Mayer said the award system is in its 20th year of existence, and that 35 South Dakota drinking water systems reached 20 consecutive years of total compliance in 2020.
“These guys that are (up for) recognition, they’re kind of the unsung heroes,” Mayer said. “A lot of people just take their water for granted and it’s ideal when they can, but there’s a lot of work going on in the background to make that happen, a lot of people don’t realize it. That’s kind of the premise behind the award is to awareness out there for those operators that are making it happen every day.”
