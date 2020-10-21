“The city gave our COVID policy a good trial this week,” Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said during the Monday, Oct. 19 City Council meeting.
Hanson reported that several city employees have been off work because of COVID-19 infections, or because of isolation protocol due to exposure to the coronavirus.
Hanson then introduced Dr. Mikel Holland, chief medical officer at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, for an update on the COVID-19 predicament.
“I find Dr. Holland to be very candid; he doesn’t overreact or under-react,” Hanson said.
“None of us knew how hard or fast it (the pandemic) would hit. The area’s hospitals gathered equipment in preparation; and we had nothing (COVID cases) for awhile, which was good,” Holland said. “Then later, what was one, two, or three cases in the Avera hospital on a given day has jumped up to six to eight. We cover an area that includes Eagle Butte, Pine Ridge, Martin, Philip — the cases are not just all our two towns or counties.”
“We are a licensed 50-bed hospital, which trends to same-day out-patients. Being more dependent on staffing, we are more like a 25-bed hospital,” Holland continued. “We continue to see patients in the clinic. Today (Oct. 19), we have seven patients with COVID; five had been in our six-bed intensive care. By four o’clock we had dismissed three or four, and admitted three or four.”
“There is a quick test. The longer test is sent to Sioux Falls, and we get those results in a day or three or five. The most frustrating thing is the turn-around time on testing.” Holland added that a newer four-plex test looks for COVID, Influenza A, Influenza B, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).
“It sounds like you have the right policy. Continue to push to get the testings done. I’ve been pushing hard to get as many tested as we can,” Holland added. “‘What is a contact?’ We know there is a great variation — determined by closer and longer and without masks. With masks, the risk of transmission is very low.”
Hanson interjected, “We think we will be sticking with our policy,” even though the city’s staff during recent days had been minimal.
“We’ve done antibody testing for quite a while now,” continued Holland. “We don’t know how long the antibodies last in the body — certainly a couple of months. ‘Can you get it again?’ I don’t know. There have been rare cases when people are infected twice.” Holland said he suspected these cases might involve slightly different strains of the disease.
The hospital’s doctors are still performing other surgeries, which are highly dependent on that day’s staffing. “If we are short staffed, and the operation can be postponed (such as a knee replacement), maybe we can wait another month or three,” Holland added.
