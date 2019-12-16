There were a couple things out of place in Fort Pierre Monday Dec. 16. It was the second regularly scheduled meeting of the month for the Fort Pierre City Council. That was normal.
Out of place was Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson not sitting at the head of the table and Councilman Bob Rickets was not in his spot on the corner of the large trapezoid table the council calls home.
Rickets came in just after the Pledge of Allegiance. It was noted by the council, if Rickets wasn’t at the table, he wasn’t going to make it. Then he did.
The mayor was “out doctoring,” according to assistant finance officer Kelly Tibbs.
Minus the two, one of which self-corrected, discrepancies, the meeting went both easy and fast. President of the council, Todd Bernhard presided over the meeting.
First on the night’s list was approve the agenda. After a motion and a second, there was no discussion and the motion carried.
Next, in the declaration of conflicts of interest portion, one person made a note.
“I’ll recuse from voting on the plumbing applications,” Larry Cronin said. “Being as I’m in there.”
Without the mayor present, reports started with finance officer Roxanne Heezen. Heezen told the group about a letter the mayor received from Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson. The sheriff was impressed and appreciated the city’s workers who removed their covers and posted tall as a funeral procession drove by.
“Yesterday I was escorting a funeral procession from St. John’s Catholic Church to Scotty Phillips Cemetery,” Swanson wrote in his letter to the mayor. “The Fort Pierre Electric Department had the northbound outside lane blocked while they installed overhead Christmas decorations on the light poles. As we approached the City trucks I could not help but notice two of the employees remove their head gear and stand in a position of respect as we passed by.”
Tobin Morris, senior vice president of Dougherty and Co. spoke next about bonds the city had been working on. He spoke of saving the city over $400,000 and reducing the debt of the city on the new refinanced bonds by four years. Morris pointed out, with the saving and ability to pay off the debt early, without penalty, the city is in a good spot.
“I think we really got a great financing package put together,” Morris said. “Keeping everything local. At the same time generating that four-hundred-some thousand in savings.”
Next Rick Hahn spoke for public works. He said came across a gross domestic product report for South Dakota. Stanley County and Fort Pierre ranked 18 percent growth in 2018, ranking Fort Pierre number 7 out of all the counties in South Dakota, according to Hahn.
“It’s something to be very proud of,” Hahn said. “In 2017 we were at 5 percent growth. We really made a nice jump last year.”
He thinks the area should be able to continue to grow and feels it’s a good sign of a healthy economy and healthy community he said.
Hahn then said the storm sewers are empty, the river, dam and ground water level is lower and winter water level conditions are right around where they would like them to be going forward.
The consent calendar was approved. Ordinances 1038, 1039 and 1040 were all approved. The authorization of transfer of funds was approved. They approved a raise for a city employee who has completed his probationary period. They approved a plumbing, electric and dray license, a new copier lease for five years and authorized to take bids for the demolition of homes deemed vacant and dangerous.
Two spots named to be removed are 107 E 6th Avenue and 703 Leo Street. They were both put to a vote separately and both were approved.
There was no one to publicly speak and no executive session after, but Larry Cronin wanted to speak on the record before the meeting was adjourned.
“I’ve always looked at it as an honor and kinda privilege to be able to serve anybody,” Cronin said. “When a servant gets to go before the taxpayers an ask for their vote, I’ve always looked at that as kinda a privilege and honor. We are kinda lucky here in Stanley County where we’ve got a city council person that’s running from District 24. I think that’s really neat that Mike Weisgram is gonna run for the South Dakota Representative District 24. To me its always an honor to see something like that, to see someone step forward and say, ‘hey I’d like to serve you, what can I do.’”
