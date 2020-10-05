Big crowds came out to the autumn horse racing weekend in Fort Pierre on Saturday and Sunday.
It was sunny and warm on Sunday, reaching 73 degrees by 4 p.m., well above the normal high of 67 for Oct. 4 in Fort Pierre, according to the National Weather Service. A nice southeast wind of 11 mph with gusts into the high 20s was refreshing, bringing some needed cooling for horses and fans.
It was a little cooler on Saturday, and sunny with less of a breeze than Sunday.
“This is perfect horse racing weather, especially for the horses,” said Shane Kramme with a couple races left to go on Sunday.
He is track manager for the Verendrye Benevolent Association, the nonprofit that has sponsored races here at the Stanley County Fairgrounds since 1948, except for a hiatus in 2019 as state funding dried up.
Kramme is credited by others with being the main force behind putting on this unusual October slate of 15 races for Quarter Horses and Thoroughbreds, contra the 70-year tradition of early spring races here. He was busy Sunday with all kinds of tasks, including fetching boxes filled with hamburgers for people working at different stations around the track and grandstand.
He was in a good mood.
“I put Saturday’s crowd at 1,250 to 1,400,” Kramme said. “Today, it was 1,000 to 1,100.”
And about 115 racehorses, “from all over. They’ve come up from Arizona, Utah, Colorado,” he said, not needing to mention the many from South Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota. “Good people, good horses.”
This year, the COVID-19 concern about big crowds and travel affected even the bigger venues in horse racing. The Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky was postponed from its traditional Run for the Roses on the first Saturday in May until Sept. 5.
The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, in fact, ran Saturday, Oct. 3 at Pimlico in Baltimore, also postponed from its normal late May date.
The fact that other tracks’ regular summer seasons have ended meant there were horse owners interested in hauling them to Fort Pierre for this weekend of races, Oct. 3-4, Kramme said. Racing fans obviously turned out, too.
“I think people are hungry for this,” Kramme said, of the year of the COVID-19 pandemic cutting out many events, as well as the longer-term shrinkage of racing in South Dakota that led to its apparent end in May 2018 when the tracks in Fort Pierre and Aberdeen announced there would be no more spring races. Many said it was a shame because of the long history of racing here.
In the Kentucky Derby which took place Sept. 5, horses trained by South Dakota natives Bill Mott and Steve Asmussen ran.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, while races were run in Fort Pierre, Max Player, trained by Gettysburg, South Dakota native Steve Asmussen, whose father Keith Asmussen used to be a jockey at Fort Pierre races, took fifth place in the Preakness, same as its Derby finish a month ago.
That long tradition of racing was right here on Sunday.
At a picnic table next to the paddock where the horses are saddled and mounted, Butch Tinant, a former race horse trainer from Valentine, Nebraska, was showing photos of old race horses and jockeys and owners to Lyle O’Rourke, of Interior, South Dakota.
“This is Clarence Bearry,” Tinant said of one old photo of a past great horseman from Fort Pierre, a breeder and trainer, who died at 90 in 1994. “This was in Casper, Wyoming, in 1979.”
There was an older photo, of a winner named Lonesome Polecat, in 1961.
Both men said they can’t remember ever missing a horse racing weekend in Fort Pierre going back to the 1960s.
And this new thing, races in October, surprised them, they said.
“I’m amazed,” Tinant said. “Yesterday, they had the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen here. The betting lines were clear back to the rest rooms.”
Kramme said the betting handle on Saturday was one of the biggest in memory for the small track. “It was about $40,000.”
One Pierre man told the Capital Journal he won more than $800 on a long shot on Saturday because he noticed the horse’s times were as fast as the favorite’s and his bet included another horse’s performance, in a quinella bet.
Kramme said higher purses were the main difference from recent years at the Fort Pierre track.
He divided the total purse of about $125,000 among the 15 races — seven on Saturday, eight on Sunday — so that winners’ purses were about half the race purses of $12,000 to $16,000 and each of five to eight horses in each race won something, even if it was just about $120, enough to pay back the entry fee and the jockey fee, he said.
Kramme said on Sunday no jockeys or horses had been injured.
An American Medical Response ambulance with crew was parked at the track. They reported no incidents needing medical attention.
On Saturday, one jockey fell off his horse, but quickly have a thumbs-up signal that he was OK, the crew told the Capital Journal.
The big crowd did not have many people wearing masks, in the grandstand, or the nearby area next to the paddock or under the grandstand inside at the concessions, betting counters and rest rooms. Maybe one in 20 people, or fewer, had masks, it appeared.
There was hand sanitizer available for patrons, but the race sponsors did not provide masks, Kramme said. There was room for social distancing, he said. Several big signs asked people not to attend if they felt sick, to follow recommendations of experts, wash hands and keep social distances.
(Capital Journal reporter Del Bartels contributed to this report.)
