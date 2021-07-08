The City of Fort Pierre announced on Thursday the 10-day water restrictions due to a Mni Wiconi core pipeline leak ended at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The city reported the leak fixed and Fort Pierre's water supply tank refilled.
While the city ended water restrictions, it implemented a lawn and garden watering schedule for residents due to continued warm and dry conditions. Residents with odd house numbers should water on odd calendar days. Those with even house numbers should water on even calendar days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.