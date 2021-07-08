Fort Pierre logo
The City of Fort Pierre announced on Thursday the 10-day water restrictions due to a Mni Wiconi core pipeline leak ended at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The city reported the leak fixed and Fort Pierre's water supply tank refilled.

While the city ended water restrictions, it implemented a lawn and garden watering schedule for residents due to continued warm and dry conditions. Residents with odd house numbers should water on odd calendar days. Those with even house numbers should water on even calendar days.

