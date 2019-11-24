It started a little slow, but intentionally so, since going fast on pavement with horse-drawn wagons isn’t a good idea anyways. The Fort Pierre annual chili and soup cook-off with caroling and Christmas tree lighting ceremony lit up East Main Avenue with holiday revelers on Friday, Nov. 22 in Fort Pierre.
The late afternoon began with horse-drawn wagons, making their way down East Main Avenue towards the Missouri River, turning left onto Deadwood Street, then back to the empty dirt lot next to the Pat Duffy Center, to turn around and wait for more revelers.
After the wagon rides concluded at 6 p.m., folks headed inside the Pat Duffy Center for a ballot to judge some chili and soup.
There were 10 entries into the competition. Six chilis and four soups. One youngster, Timber Hanson, had 10 small containers, one for each contestant.
“For five minutes (now),” Hanson said she has been a chili and soup aficionado. “It’s for me to get something good to eat.”
Reggie Nelson of Sioux Nation won the soup contest with his German knoephla soup. Shad Ludemann of First National Bank won the chili competition.
Santa made a visit, and made kids very happy when they were able to divulge their list of necessities to the jolly man for the upcoming holiday.
After the chili and soup ballots were counted, the holiday revelers went outside to the center of East Main Avenue to be serenaded by Stanley County School children singing Christmas carols before the lighting of the town’s tree.
There was a special thanks to Larry and his expertise. They needed an electrician because last year circuits were blown, according to cook-off contestants.
Before Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson threw the switch to light up the tree, she spoke to the sidewalk-to-sidewalk, several-people-deep, sized crowd.
“Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas,” she said. “Happy New Year, and all those wonderful events that are coming up very soon.”
She thanked everyone for coming, Stanley County School’s elementary and high school choirs sang Christmas songs and Hanson made her way to the switch. Voila, Fort Pierre’s Christmas tree lit up East Main and all the revelers’ faces.
