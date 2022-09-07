A judge on Tuesday sent a Fort Pierre man to prison for his eighth drunken driving conviction and took away his driver’s license for 10 years.
Arrested on April 2 while driving under suspension, Craig Allen Joachim’s blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit, according to court records.
“If you were just drinking, you wouldn’t be in front of the court,” Sixth Circuit Court Judge Margo Northrup told Joachim during his sentencing at the Stanley County Courthouse. “Something’s gotta get your attention.”
Northrup sentenced Joachim, 46, to nine years in prison, suspending eight of those years.
South Dakota Highway Patrol arrested Joachim after receiving a 911 call for an incident on Telegraph Trail. Police indicated his speech was slurred and they found multiple open containers of beer.
Joachim was arrested for DUI in 2000, 2002, 2005, twice in 2006, 2012 and 2021.
Joachim’s attorney, Cash Anderson of Pierre, told the judge that his client’s drunken driving convictions don’t tell the full story.
“Between 2000 and 2012, he had six DUIs,” Anderson said. “He completed DUI court and was sober until 2018.”
Joachim relapsed that year after losing his father and his job.
“He turned to what he found solace in the past and started drinking,” Anderson said, noting Joachim understands he has a problem he cannot face alone.
“He needs a support system to fight addiction and live with addiction and not to succumb to it,” Anderson said.
Joachim is involved with an intensive outpatient treatment program at Capital Area Counseling and was described by his attorney as taking sobriety seriously.
“He’s a bright spot in classes, someone who contributes,” Anderson said. “Most of his time is spent farming and when he’s not farming, he’s in treatment. He would like the opportunity to prove he can stay sober.”
Anderson asked the judge for a probationary sentence.
State’s Attorney Thomas Maher told the judge that Joachim’s recent arrest is a felony.
“Each one of those DUI cases had its own opportunity for the defendant to take stock in what he was doing and to develop a plan not to be on the road drinking” Maher said.
Joachim admitted to the judge that his track record isn’t good.
“When my life fell apart, I turned back to the one thing that gave me comfort,” he said. “I should have been able to talk to someone, but that’s the way I’ve been all my life. My problem is mine. I don’t know how to ask for help.”
Since starting counseling, Joachim said he’s found a side of himself that he didn’t know existed.
“I know I have a problem, but I took the steps,” he told the judge. “I’m getting a better grasp on it and I’m proving it to a lot of people.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
