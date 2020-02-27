Frank Loring Miller Jr., 61, of Fort Pierre, was sentenced this week in federal court to 57 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, for conspiring to deal methamphetamine from Denver to the Fort Pierre and Pierre area.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange in Pierre ordered Miller also to pay a $1,000 fine.
Miller had pleaded guilty in December to, among other things, traveling to Denver in June 2019 with Melissa Scull and Charles Olson to buy meth.
The Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force of federal and state officers, with the Pierre police and state Highway Patrol, were in on the bust. Stopped by the drug task force on June 23 or 24 — court documents differ on that — after the trip, the three were arrested after officers found 236 grams of meth, with scales, baggies, syringes and other paraphernalia.
Miller admitted the conspiracy started about Feb. 1, 2019, and continued until about July 16, 2019, which is when a grand jury indicted the three, according to court documents.
In return for his guilty plea, Miller got a deal: his charges carried a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, or 60 months, and a maximum of 40 years and a $5 million fine.
He likely will be out of prison in about four years based on federal “good behavior” time.
His co-defendant Scull had been slated for sentencing this week, too, according to court documents.
But she got it postponed. She’s serving a drug crime term in the state Women’s Prison in Pierre after breaking probation by the meth dealing with Miller and she’s coming up for parole again. She asked Lange to postpone her sentencing on federal charges until after her parole hearing on her state charges. He granted her request. She earlier served a term in the state prison for forgery.
