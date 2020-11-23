Fort Pierre officials want people to wear masks now

Being careful not to use the word “mandate,” members of Fort Pierre City Council voted 5-1 on Monday night to pass a resolution requesting that anyone in the municipality wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.
One council member, Todd Bernhard, voted against the action. The resolution is effective “immediately.”
Mayor Gloria Hanson said the resolution is a “soft message” reminding Fort Pierre residents to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19. The resolution is not a mandate, meaning there is no penalty for non-compliance.
“I hope it sends a strong message of the importance of taking mitigating efforts still recommended by medical professionals, the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the South Dakota Department of Health,” Hanson said.
Hanson said that the biggest problem with a resolution is its enforcement, or lack thereof. She said she received a number of messages from residents, and that she was “very surprised” that 10 to one of the messages were in favor of a mask policy.
Most council members commented that they didn’t have a problem with the resolution.
“If you’re not mandating anything with a penalty, this is just a very kind letter to the people. I think the people are doing what they have to, so [the resolution] doesn’t matter to me — it’s just saying to take all the precautions you can,” council member Larry Cronin said.
Council member Todd Bernhard was the only dissenting vote, and suggested that Fort Pierre residents don’t need a resolution to wear a mask.
“I do not believe we need a government mandate. It will divide our citizens,” Bernhard said. “People are responsible; people can handle this issue themselves.”
Bernhard suggested one revision to the resolution, striking the provision that masks should be worn “indoors, outdoors, and in vehicles whenever it is not possible to maintain six feet distance.” The resolution was amended to read that masks should be worn when it is not possible to maintain six feet of distance.
Unless it is extended, the resolution will automatically expire at the first City Council meeting of 2021.
Monday CDC numbers
In several recent stories, the Capital Journal has compared South Dakota’s COVID-19 infection rate per 100,000 residents to the rate of other states. Because the state has only 884,659 residents, its total number of infections generally do not come anywhere close to those of larger states.
This, however, was not the case on Monday in relation to one state in particular: West Virginia.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia has an estimated 1,792,147 residents, which is more than double the number for South Dakota.
On Monday, the CDC showed the pure and total number of COVID infections for the last week as:
South Dakota — 7,684 West Virginia — 6,799
Again, these numbers are not adjusted to account for population differences, as they represent the pure number of COVID cases for the states in the last week. West Virginia has more than twice as many residents as does South Dakota.
And while Gov. Kristi Noem insists there is no evidence that mandatory masking helps slow the spread of COVID, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, instituted a mask mandate on Nov. 14.
Finally, if President Donald Trump is more popular anywhere than he is in South Dakota, it might be West Virginia. On Nov. 3, Trump won West Virginia’s 5 Electoral College votes by a whopping 39 points. That makes Trump’s win in claiming South Dakota’s 3 electoral votes by a 26-point margin seem relatively slim.
