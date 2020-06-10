It was breezy, but 70 degrees on Wednesday, June 10, in the capital area, and that 70 meant the Fort Pierre Public Pool opened for its first day of summer business.
For most parents, activities for children during the summer months are important to keep kids in shape — and give the parents a needed break.
Teddie Norman from Fort Pierre has three youngsters ages 5, 9 and 10. She was at the pool Wednesday after noon to sign the waivers needed for her kids to swim.
“It’s so important,” Norman said. “My kids need something to do. They haven’t seen other kids for three months, almost. For them to have something to do, and they participate in the Gold program.”
Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, things are looking better. Still, concerns are there, and they have to be on most moms’ minds.
“I am a little concerned about it, but I feel like they are doing everything as far as, precaution-wise, to protect our kids,” Norman said. “I’m good with it.”
Another mom, Natasha Dowling-Doolittle, also signed waivers for her daughter, Jamyson, 9, to access the pool. Dowling-Doolittle has lived in Fort Pierre for more than 20 years.
“I think it’s amazing that it’s open,” Dowling-Doolittle said. “Honestly, it’s really cool ‘cause it gives the kids something to do and when I grew up here back in the day, I would do the same thing. Come here every day and (it’s) a good way to meet friends, and spend the time together outside. Not inside on their phones.”
Asked if she was concerned at all because of the pandemic, she was not, she said.
“I’m not,” Dowling-Doolittle said. “And I do have family in medical field, so we made sure it was OK for us to come. Outside is best I feel.”
Watching the kindergarten-aged children play a game similar to tag but in a pool, in barely 18 inches of water, called shark. During this, the “tag” is not a tag, but a shark bite. Mind you the shark bites the journalist witnessed were nothing like it sounds. The assailant, or person “it” looked more like Elmer Fudd without his dentures or glasses. Eyes closed with gums stretch over the teeth to protect the tag from doing any damage. Also, chlorine. The amount of chlorine in the water, doing its job ensures it is a safe, if not awkward game of tag. Just goofy, cute and adorable.
Some things in the new normal, are still as with the old normal, and it’s OK.
A first-grade teacher at Stanley County during the school year, Stephanie Huber, was working with the Gold Program in charge of cat herding a group of kindergarten aged youngsters at the kiddy pool.
“It’s very cool and very important for our kids,” Huber said. “It allows them a fun activity to do during the summer and we’re outside, so it’s really nice for them to be outside and doing something they love. They have been asking about it since Monday.”
The Gold Program began on Monday, she said.
One young man, with waiver signed after a ride from mom, Nick Campbell, 13 from Pierre waited on the bench, the first kid ready to go in. With 10 minutes still left, it might have felt like an eternity to a youngster, especially because it was closed the first day the pool was to be opened due to poor weather.
“Really, since school got out, I’ve been waiting for it to open,” Campbell said. “Kind of sucked it didn’t open yesterday, but the weather was kind of crappy.”
His favorite thing to do at the pool is jump off the high-dive after the water torpedo. The torpedo is meant to be retrieved by swimmers.
One 9-year-old called it best. Johnny Mehlhaff, from Pierre said the best thing about the pool being open is to “spend time with my friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.