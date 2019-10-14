Kristie Hoggarth of Fort Pierre is part of a trio who won Reserve Champion in team penning at the South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals over the weekend in Sioux Falls.
“There’s a ton of us from Fort Pierre,” Hoggarth said Monday when asked about the finals and the SDRA amateurs. “It was awesome.”
Kyle Hapney of Fort Pierre was named champion in the saddle bronc riding with $4,976.69 in yearly winnings in SDRA events. Bailey Tibbs of Fort Pierre, a young relative of the late legendary rodeo champion Casey Tibbs, placed in the women’s events.
Hoggarth grew up on a ranch near Watertown and for seven years has been “a hired hand” at a Stoeser ranch west of Fort Pierre and other places, much of the time on horseback, she says.
She competes with Mary Fawcett of Ree Heights and Lennie Steffen of Colome in the team penning event on the SDRA circuit.
Over the weekend, they came in second statewide for the season, each winning $2,762.89 for the year, $2,200 of it coming at the finals held Oct. 11-13 in the W.H.Lyons arena at the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.
The team penning event has 12 teams competing over how fast each team can cut out, sort and “pen” three head from a herd of 36 yearlings at one end of the rodeo arena to a virtual “pen” at the other end, about 200 feet away. Each steer or heifer has one of 12 numbers, so each team goes after its designated trio, one team at a time. They don’t use ropes or whips and can’t bump the steers or heifers with their horses. That kind of behavior, by rider or horse, will lead to penalties in team penning.
In team penning, it typically takes two horses-and-riders to hold the main herd while the third team member sorts out a steer or heifer with the right number. They work as fast as possible and must do it in less than 75 seconds. If it works out, they will sort out more than one yearling at a time, driving them to the other end of the arena. They have to watch them to make sure they don’t return to the herd. Once they have the three head in the virtual “pen,” the timer calls it.
Meanwhile, if the rest of the herd wanders across the half-court line in the arena, it’s a “no-time” for the team; the equivalent of a bronc rider getting bucked off.
By the end of a team penning event, after each of the teams, in turn, has sorted out and “penned” its correctly numbered three yearlings, the 36-head herd can either be wilder or more docile from all the attention, Fawcett said. “It can go either way.”
SDRA history
The SDRA was formed in Fort Pierre in 1955 for amateur cowboys. Willie Cowan was one of the original board members and is the only one still around. He was honored at a banquet Friday for that and made a member of the SDRA Hall of Fame, Fawcett said.
Women’s events were added over the years. Team penning, which can include any mix of men or women, was added in 1989.
“We’re amateurs, not professionals,” Fawcett said. “We do it for fun, maybe 10 to 20 times a year on weekends.”
But she, Hoggarth and Steffen all make their livings pretty much on top of horses, working at ranches, Fawcett said.
She and her husband run about 1,500 cattle south of Ree Heights, about 60 miles east of Pierre.
Like Hoggarth, Steffen works for ranchers near Colome and rides and trains horses for others.
At the finals, Fawcett was riding her mare, Splash, a 14-year-old Paint/Quarter Horse. Hoggarth rode Pistol, a 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare.
With Steffens, they worked and won among 700-pound steers and heifers born about a year ago on South Dakota ranches.
In team penning, age and experience in a horse can outwit bovine yearlings, it seems.
“A lot of team penning horses are cutting horses,” Fawcett said. “They are bred to do that. They want to work cattle, want to jump back and forth with them, want to bite them. A good rodeo horse has to have a lot of cow sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.