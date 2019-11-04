Fort Pierre refreshes on Open Meeting Laws, prepares for fireworks

Two main points dominated most of the time during the Fort Pierre City Council meeting Nov. 4. One was analyzing the sometimes controversial Open Meetings Law enforced by the state. The other was getting preparations in order to possibly hold a public hearing on the sale and use of fireworks over New Years.
Yvonne Taylor, the executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League, told the history of the Open Meeting Laws, and related some examples from other towns and counties.
Some towns in South Dakota, including Pierre and Fort Pierre, are now based on Home Rule. Basically, the purpose of home-rule constitutional provisions is to eliminate to some extent the
authority of the state legislature on the municipality. As long as the town is not in conflict with the state’s constitution or general laws, the law of the municipality supersedes all general state laws. In other words, as long as the state does not forbid something or general laws statewide do not go against it, a town can run itself.
“I’ve never found a disadvantage to Home Rule,” said Taylor. “Fort Pierre has a ‘strong mayor’ form of city government, where the mayor functions like a city manager. I hate to tell you council members, but none of you have any power to do anything on your own. Employees work for you as a whole, but none individually; they work under a supervisor or a department head. They complain to those positions, and then to the mayor. Only then do you possibly vote on the situation.”
Taylor then dived into executive sessions — often the biggest problem-causer under the transparency-in-government Open Meeting Rules. Executive meetings (closed meetings) are limited to very specific situations, such as employee personal information, consulting legal council, marketing and pricing strategies (such as Fort Pierre’s electric dealings), and security issues.
“But, open meeting rules are not rocket science,” said Taylor. “You can all visit together at the sports game, or at an office party; just don’t talk about city business except in a well-declared and announced city commissioners meeting. And in sending any texts, such the common reminder that there is a meeting tonight, never hit ‘reply all’ or that makes the conversation about city business a quorum.”
“As far as any conflict-of-interest goes, it is the ‘appearance’ of any conflict that matters,” said Taylor. An example is in open bidding for city work — as long as everybody has the information and a fair chance to compete then things are legal. Taylor admitted that the smaller the town, the harder it is to not appear that there is no conflict of interest. “Look in the phone book of many small towns, many of the last names, even of the council members, are the same.”
After a lengthy question and answer period, with many ‘what if’ scenarios, Mayor Gloria Hanson thanked Taylor with, “This has been very educational. Good reminders.”
Then, the council discussed drafting a proposal for a future public hearing on the sale and use of fireworks during New Years.
Discussion covered the controversies of the noise, any mess and clean-up, how much to charge for licenses, burn-ban weather conditions when there is little or no snow, and even if cold people might be tempted to light fireworks in their garages. Finally, the preliminary draft of an ordinance included limiting the times to 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, and 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. A license to sell fireworks during those times would be $450, refundable due to a declaration by the council (such a during a burn-ban) or adverse winter weather (blizzard). The fireworks for sale would be limited to cakes, shells, artilleries and fountains (nighttime fireworks). For more information on the possible ordinance, and on the future public hearing, contact the city or any council member.
