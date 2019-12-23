Pierre Police arrested a man northeast of town on Highway 14 Saturday morning, Dec. 21, at 8:59 a.m. after Central South Dakota Communications received a call about a man allegedly trying to strike another man with his vehicle.
Pierre Police caught up with the suspect, Zackery Huckins, 30, from Fort Pierre, driving his vehicle on Highway 14. After police made contact with Huckins, in addition to the alleged assault, the investigating officers determined Huckins had also been consuming alcohol, according to Captain Bryan Walz of the Pierre Police Department. There was, as well, a loaded firearm located near the suspect in his vehicle.
“At approximately 8:16 a.m. on December 21, Central South Dakota Communications received a report of a male subject who attempted to strike another with his vehicle and was threatening to inflict serious bodily harm upon the victim,” the release said.
When the officers concluded their investigation of Huckins, he was placed under arrest for three charges. A first offense DUI, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated and aggravated assault. The first two are misdemeanors and the third is a class three felony, punishable by up to 15 years of jail.
Because the felony charge is one referred to as “a crime of violence,” if convicted, the suspect could have to serve at least 50 percent of the term, according to the South Dakota Legislature.
Huckins was transported to the Hughes County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $750 bond.
