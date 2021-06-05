Fischers Lilly Park filled with families as Fort Pierre’s First Thursday community program started its first event of the summer on June 3, which was a dramatic improvement over last year’s low turnout for the then weekly events during the pandemic.
From 5:30 p.m. to around 8 p.m., there was live music, food, beverages, vendors and kids’ activities. Fort Pierre Tourism sponsors the monthly community get-together, which continues July 1, August 5, September 2, and October 7.
The Hidden Timber Band started warming up and playing early. Led by Cody and Emily Asher from the Okobojo area, they are joined by sometime-singer and ukulele-player son Kevin, Zachery Smith on bass guitar and Texas native Travis Nelson, who is here working on the new bridge.
“I am a fishing guide and we love to fish, so the band does a lot of fishing stories as songs,” Emily said.
While swaying with the music up close, the volume was geared for the younger generation, but while still tapping to the beat from the park’s shelter or at the other vendors’ spots, the volume was just right, according to members of the crowd.
The park’s shelter soon filled with hungry people giving free-will donations to Paws Animal Rescue for a grilled brats, hot dogs, beans, chips, veggies and a “woof”beer float supper.
“We planned for 200 people,” Board President Jen Uecker said as she greeted people and introduced them to Koko, a friendly four-year-old dog hoping for a permanent home.
To ‘fill in the corners’ people could get popcorn and beverages at the American Legion Post 20 booth just around the corner. The crew was led by Dennis Wackel and Larry Manke, who were working hard on quality control.
“We are the oldest guys out here, and are the two riflemen on the Legion’s color guard, so we’re it for running the stand right now,” Manke joked.
Kids bee-lined to the Discovery Center’s table to do some hands-on stuff with Kristine Heinen and Katie Lucas.
Meanwhile, parents browsed at the other stands. Many got a free blood pressure check at the Oahe Valley Health Center table. Jennifer Ganske, Anita Baker and Alyssa Bump stayed busy and professional while chatting about health and the First Thursday event.
Athlete and author Gary Wietgrefe showed off his bicycle and his books. Originally from Pierre until last January, his latest and seventh book, “Destination North Pole,” is about his trip last year — May 20 to June 30 — from Pierre to the town of North Pole in Alaska. Though he has six patents in agriculture machinery, he believes that his bicycle wrist support bar is simple enough to remain in the public domain. Ask him about the trip, which varied from 15 to 166 miles per day.
“We are staying busy in retirement,” LaVonne’s Treasures co-owner LaVonne Wood said.
The Highmore business deals in second-hands and collectibles. LaVonne’s husband, Robert, specializes in creating attractive travel mugs and powdercoating customers’ items. The two authored a book, “Lord Make My Life Count.”
Men attending the event seemed to gravitate to the Maier Meats stand, where owners Karla and Dennis Maier discussed and sold a wide variety of vacuum-sealed meats, including large and tantalizing steaks. Roxanne Heezen, the self-proclaimed “grunt” was trying to keep the tables full of cuts while people were trying to just as enthusiastically clear the tables. One boy asked what a “carnivore” was, and about 10 voices around the tables immediately answered him.
A hay-ride horse-drawn wagon continually carried event attendees on trips around several blocks of the park.
All the while, members of the Fort Pierre Tourism assisted booth set-ups and kept the glorious chaos running smoothly.
Within minutes of the start, “We already have more people — families — here than our final event last year,” Lindy Geraets said.
Geraets added that more vendors, musicians, kids’ activities organizations, churches, informational groups and others can sign up for the next First Thursday happening. Call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
