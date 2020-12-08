ARLINGTON, Texas – Maybe steer wrestler Jace Melvin has found the secret to his success at the National Finals Rodeo by driving home, sleeping in his own bed and practicing the morning of the next go-round, says Ted Harbin.
Melvin grew up in Fort Pierre in a ranch and rodeo family and now lives in Stephenville, 90 miles southwest of Arlington and the metro Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Harbin, who owns Rodeo Media Relations in Maryville, Missouri, is covering the NFR representing 14 competitors, including Melvin.
Last Thursday night, Melvin, the former Stanley County Buffalo, placed in the money in the opening round of his first NFR, invited because he is one of the top 15 steer wrestlers in 2020.
But since Thursday, he just missed out on the money in round 2 and struggled in rounds 3 and 4, Harbin says.
Melvin went back home late Sunday night to Stephenville and hit the practice pen Monday morning, according to Harbin.
It paid off with a 3.9-second run Monday night to earn a share of the fifth-round title with Matt Reeves of Texas. The two each pocketed $23,481 and that pushed Melvin's NFR earnings to $37,712, giving him some momentum going into the last six rounds of the 2020 NFR and the season.
“I’m super excited,” Melvin told Harbin. “I drew good. That’s the key part of doing good is drawing right. I drew a great steer, took my start and got a great start tonight.”
I’m happy to win anything but real happy to win first.”
Melvin, 28, is from a ranch family out of Fort Pierre and wrestled in the state Class B tournament while at Stanley County High School.
He got started following his sisters to rodeos, according to his PRCA biography.
His sister, Jessica (Melvin) Moore, was Miss Rodeo South Dakota and is married to Cody Moore, a PRCA steer wrestler. Sister Jenny (Melvin) Belkham was a breakaway roping champion in Little Britches Rodeo and was a Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roper. She is married to Brent Belkham, a PRCA steer wrestler, tie-down roper and team roper.
Melvin's co-winner Matt Reeves came into the NFR as the leader in the world standings and regained that lead Monday after dropping to No. 2 on Sunday.
Reeves, with Monday’s tie for first with Melvin is leading the world standings with $125,925. Jacob Talley is second with $116,047.
Melvin is 9th in the NFR average and 10th in the world standings with $83,937 in 2020 winnings.
“Today was just a great day, and I felt really good," Melvin said. "I was a little bit more relaxed tonight.” In earlier rounds he had broke a couple barriers, giving him no score.
“I think I was a little worked up about that. I just let it go today. I’ve just got to have fun take the start and live with it. You’re either on the right side or the wrong side of it, but that’s all right.”
"I think I was overthinking it the first few rounds. I just need to try to be relaxed and have fun. I went in there and took the start, and it worked out great. I set up my run, and it allowed me to win something.”
The win was special for Melvin because he spent his college years in Texas, graduating from Vernon College and Tarleton State University, he told an PRCA reporter Monday.
This is Melvin's first NFR and Monday was his first go-round victory.
“South Dakota is home, but this is super amazing,” Melvin said. “Texas, having the NFR here, this is what we live for.”
Korkow Rodeo's bronc uncorks winning ride
Onion Ring, Korkow Rodeo’s big gelding starred again at the NFR on Monday, bucking well enough to help Wyatt Casper win his first NFR go-round with a score of 90.5 in the saddle bronc event. The bronc earns half of the score. Onion Ring has excelled at bareback and saddle bronc events.
Casper, from Miami, Texas, told a PRCA reporter: “This ride really helped tremendously. I got bucked off last night and hurt me a little bit, not pain-wise, but a little bit in here (head), and we’re glad to get this round win, really needed it.”
Casper leads the world standings with $233,830. Ryder Wright is second at $194,951.
“I got on that horse (Onion Ring) at AT&T Stadium (in Arlington) the first round of The American (rodeo, in March.) I think we were 91.25 (to win the first round) on him, and to be 90.5 on him today was a dream come true.”
South Dakota saddle bronc riders Shorty Garrett placed 11th Monday night and Cole Elshere continued his tough NFR with another no-score.
2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Results
Round 5, Dec. 7; Arlington, Texas
Bareback Riding: 1. Clayton Biglow, 89 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo Company’s Top Flight, $26,231; 2. Chad Rutherford, 88, $20,731; 3. Tilden Hooper, 87.5, $15,654; 4. Tim O’Connell, 87, $11,000; 5. Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $6,769; 6. Jamie Howlett, 86, $4,231; 7. Richmond Champion, 85.5; 8. (tie) Jess Pope and Jake Brown, 84 each; 10. Cole Reiner, 83.5; 11. Winn Ratliff, 83; 12. (tie) Orin Larsen and Tanner Aus, 82 each; 14. Leighton Berry, 79.5; 15. Mason Clements, 73.5. Average leaders: 1. Richmond Champion, 428 points on five head; 2. Tim O’Connell, 427.5; 3. Kaycee Feild, 427; 4. Jess Pope, 424.5; 5. Cole Reiner, 424; 6. Leighton Berry, 423; 7. Tilden Hooper, 420; 8. Tanner Aus, 409.50. Mason Clements, 405.5. 10. Chad Rutherford, 403; 11. Orin Larsen, 397; 12. Clayton Biglow, 328.5 points on four head; 13. Jamie Howlett, 322.5; 14. Winn Ratliff, 303; 15. Jake Brown, 250.5 points on three head. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $185,953; 2. Kaycee Field, $153,686; 3. Clayton Biglow, $129,415; 4. Leighton Berry, $120,642; 5. Richmond Champion, $119,700; 6. Tilden Hooper, $116,530; 7. Tanner Aus, $97,956; 8. Jess Pope, $92,471; 9. Orin Larsen, $91,391; 10. Mason Clements, $90,924; 11. Cole Reiner, $81,133; 12. Jamie Howlett, $80,813; 13. Chad Rutherford, $72,374; 14. Jake Brown, $52,778; 15. Winn Ratliff, $49,743.
Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Matt Reeves and Jace Melvin, 3.9 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Blake Knowles, 4.0, $15,654; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.1, $11,000; 5. Tyler Waguespack, $6,769; 6. Will Lummus, 4.6, $4,231; 7. Jesse Brown, 4.7; 8. Bridger Anderson, 5.4; 9. Stetson Jorgensen, 6.7; 10. Dakota Eldridge, 7.6; 11. Jule Hazen, 13.9; 12. Tanner Brunner, 14.2; 13. Clayton Hass, 14.4; 14. Curtis Cassidy, 15.0; 15. Jacob Talley, NT. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Jorgensen, 23.3 seconds on five head; 2. (tie) Jacob Edler, and Bridger Anderson, 23.5 each; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 24.6; 5. Jesse Brown, 25.5; 6. Matt Reeves, 30.0; 7. Tyler Waguespack, 30.7; 8. Will Lummus, 32.1; 9. Jace Melvin, 42.5; 10. Jule Hazen, 43.4; 11. Blake Knowles, 17.0 seconds on four head; 12. Curtis Cassidy, 28.1; 13. Jacob Talley, 33.4; 14. Clayton Hass, 36.8; 15. Tanner Brunner, 24.0 seconds on three head. World standings: 1. Matt Reeves, $125,925; 2. Jacob Talley, $116,047; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $103,928; 4. Dakota Eldridge, $96,610; 5. Will Lummus, $96,395; 6. Bridger Anderson, $95,550; 7. Stetson Jorgensen, $94,119; 8. Blake Knowles, $89,009; 9. Jesse Brown, $88,559; 10. Jace Melvin, $83,937; 11. Jacob Edler, $80,991; 12. Curtis Cassidy, $68,932; 13. Tanner Brunner, $56,885; 14. Clayton Hass, $56,071; 15. Jule Hazen, $53,961.
Team Roping: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 3.6 seconds, $26,231; 2. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 3.7, $20,731; 3. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.0, $15,654; 4. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.1, $11,000; 5. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.7, $6,769; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.0, $4,231; 7. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 6.3; 8. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 9.1; 9. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 15.0; 10. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 19.6; 11. (tie) Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, NT. Average leaders: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 40.1 seconds on five head; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 41.6; 3. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 19.5 seconds on four head; 4. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 20.1; 5. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 23.5; 6. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 27.0 each; 8. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 28.0; 9. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 29.6; 10. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 31.9; 11. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 13.8 seconds on three head; 12. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 18.5; 13. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 24.0; 14. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 38.7 seconds on two head; 15. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, NT. World standings (headers): 1. Dustin Egusquiza, $144,830; 2. Luke Brown, $144,652; 3. Clay Smith, $116,934; 4. Andrew Ward, $112,372; 5. Clay Tryan, $104,155; 6. Cody Snow, $99,113; 7. Colby Lovell, $96,239; 8. Erich Rogers, $93,003; 9. Nelson Wyatt, $92,140; 10. Brenten Hall, $90,145; 11. Levi Simpson, $88,321; 12. Chad Masters, $85,952; 13. Charly Crawford, $69,460; 14. Jeff Flenniken, $63,622; 15. Kolton Schmidt, $61,022. World standings (heeler): 1. Travis Graves, $137,168; 2. Joseph Harrison, $125,286; 3. Jade Corkill, $116,934; 4. Buddy Hawkins, II, $112,372; 5. Jake Long, $109,753; 6. Shay Dixon Carroll, $94,190; 7. Levi Lord, $93,339; 8. Paden Bray, $93,003; 9. Chase Tryan, $90,145; 10. Junior Nogueira, $87,969; 11. Paul Eaves, $86,890; 12. Wesley Thorp, $85,952; 13. Logan Medlin, $68,852; 14. Tyler Worley, $65,368; 15. Hunter Koch, $61,022.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Wyatt Casper, 90.5 points on Korkow Rodeo’s Onion Ring, $26,231; 2. (tie) Brody Cress, and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 89, $18,192 each; 4. Lefty Holman, 88.5, $11,000; 5. Stetson Dell Wright, 88, $6,769; 6. Sterling Crawley, 86.5, $4,231; 7. Zeke Thurston, 85.5; 8. Ryder Wright, 85; 9. (tie) Chase Brooks and Isaac Diaz, 84.5 each; 11. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Rusty Wright, 83 each; 13. Taos Muncy, 79; 14. (tie) Jacobs Crawley and Cole Elshere, NS. Average leaders: 1. Ryder Wright, 434.5 points on five head; 2. Chase Brooks, 426.5; 3. Sterling Crawley, 420.5; 4. Isaac Diaz, 416.5; 5. Wyatt Casper, 352 points on four head; 6. Lefty Holman, 346.5; 7. Allen Boore, 340.5; 8. Rusty Wright, 338.5; 9. Shorty Garrett, 330.5; 10. Zeke Thurston, 322; 11. Taos Muncy, 320.5; 12. Jacobs Crawley, 313.5; 13. Stetson Dell Wright, 257 points on three head; 14. Brody Cress, 254.5; 15. Cole Elshere, NS. World standings: 1. Wyatt Casper, $233,830; 2. Ryder Wright, $194,951; 3. Allen Boore, $134,461; 4. Brody Cress, $133,231; 5. Lefty Holman, $114,882; 6. Chase Brooks, $106,881; 7. Shorty Garrett, $105,505; 8. Rusty Wright, $100,984; 9. Stetson Dell Wright, $79,921; 10. Sterling Crawley, $72,608; 11. Isaac Diaz, $70,063; 12. Cole Elshere, $64,351; 13. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930; 14. Zeke Thurston, $60,523; 15. Taos Muncy, $52,303.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Shane Hanchey, 7.5, $20,731; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 8.2, $15,654; 4. Westyn Hughes, 8.3, $11,000; 5. Haven Meged, 8.4, $6,769; 6. Cory Solomon, 8.7, $4,231; 7. Timber Moore, 9.0; 8. Marty Yates, 9.4; 9. Caddo Lewallen, 9.7; 10. Ty Harris, 11.5; 11. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Tyson Durfey, 17.9 each; 13. Tyler Milligan, 19.0; 14. Adam Gray, 21.9; 15. (tie) Shad Mayfield, NT. Average leaders: 1. Westyn Hughes, 40.7 seconds on five head; 2. Shane Hanchey, 42.1; 3. Marty Yates, 43.6; 4. Cory Solomon, 44.3; 5. Timber Moore, 45.6; 6. Caddo Lewallen, 51.7; 7. Ty Harris, 54.1; 8. Haven Meged, 55.4; 9. Adam Gray, 58.0; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 58.2; 11. Tyler Milligan, 85.2; 12. Hunter Herrin, 37.9 seconds on four head; 13. Tyson Durfey, 41.2; 14. Tuf Cooper, 47.6; 15. Shad Mayfield, 25.0 seconds on two head. World standings: 1. Shad Mayfield, $187,399; 2. Westyn Hughes, $120,737; 3. Marty Yates, $118,630; 4. Tyson Durfey, $106,793; 5. Shane Hanchey, $102,914; 6. Hunter Herrin, $100,472; 7. Cory Solomon, $91,835; 8. Adam Gray, $89,851; 9. Haven Meged, $89,017; 10. Tuf Cooper, $88,189; 11. Ty Harris, $84,068; 12. Timber Moore, $83,898; 13. Ryan Jarrett, $83,234; 14. Tyler Milligan, $75,149; 15. Caddo Lewallen, $68,141.
Barrel Racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.92 seconds, $26,231; 2. Jimmie Smith, 17.30, $20,731; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.35, $15,654; 4. Jessica Telford, 17.38, $11,000; 5. (tie) Jill Wilson and Brittney Barnett,17.44, $5,500 each; 7. Shelley Morgan, 17.48; 8. Jessica Routier, 17.56; 9. Tiany Schuster, 17.58; 10. Ryann Pedone, 17.67; 11. Emily Miller, 21.98; 12. Wenda Johnson, 22.41; 13. Cheyenne Wimberley, 22.89; 14. Stevi Hillman, 27.07; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 27.44. Average leaders: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 85.91 seconds on five runs; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 86.56; 3. Shelley Morgan, 86.98; 4. Jessica Routier, 87.44; 5. Jill Wilson, 87.50; 6. Jessica Telford, 87.70; 7. Jimmie Smith, 87.89; 8. Ryann Pedone, 88.90; 9. Emily Miller, 92.32; 10. Brittney Barnett, 92.75; 11. Tiany Schuster, 92.87; 12. Cheyenne Wimberley, 93.22; 13. Wenda Johnson, 93.85; 14. Stevi Hillman, 96.53; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 101.31. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $187,884; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $169,494; 3. Jimmie Smith, $128,753; 4. Shelley Morgan, $98,613; 5. Tiany Schuster, $96,791; 6. Stevi Hillman, $91,158; 7. Lisa Lockhart, $88,135; 8. Cheyenne Wimberley, $79,039; 9. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454; 10. Jessica Routier, $77,025; 11. Jill Wilson, $68,871; 12. Jessica Telford, $59,477; 13. Brittney Barnett, $59,296; 14. Ryann Pedone, $52,581; 15. Emily Miller, $52,388; 16. Wenda Johnson, $49,953.
Bull Riding: 1. Ty Wallace, 91.5 points on Rafter G Rodeo’s Freddy Fender, $26,231; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 90, $20,731; 3. Ky Hamilton, 88, $15,654; 4. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5, $11,000; 5. Clayton Sellars, 87, $6,769; 6. Parker McCown, 84, $4,231; 7. Colten Fritzlan, 82; 8. Jeff Askey, 80.5; 9. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Brady Portenier, Dustin Boquet, Roscoe Jarboe, Denton Fugate, Tyler Bingham and Trevor Kastner, NS. Average leaders: 1. Ky Hamilton, 347 points on four headl; 2. Colten Fritzlan, 343; 3. Ty Wallace, 269.5 points on three head; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 269; 5. Parker McCown, 246; 6. Clayton Sellars, 173 points on two head; 7. Jeff Askey, 164.5; 8. Sage Kimzey, 162; 9. Tyler Bingham, 161; 10. Boudreaux Campbell, 87.5 points on one head; 11. Trevor Kastner, 87; 12. Roscoe Jarboe, 84; 13. Brady Portenier, 78; 14. (tie) Dustin Boquet and Denton Fugate, NS. World standings: 1. Ky Hamilton, $163,331; 2. Ty Wallace, $162,253; 3. Stetson Dell Wright, $144,684; 4. Colten Fritzlan, $135,466; 5. Sage Kimzey, $110,796; 6. Boudreaux Campbell, $106,746; 7. Parker McCown, $98,138; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, $92,994; 9. Dustin Boquet, $91,566; 10. Brady Portenier, $83,105; 11. Jeff Askey, $82,996; 12. Tyler Bingham, $82,058; 13. Trevor Kastner, $80,935; 14. Clayton Sellars, $76,933; 15. Denton Fugate, $62,236.
All-Around: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, $202,200; 2. Tuf Cooper, $132,450; 3. Clay Smith, $127,968; 4. Trevor Brazile, $94,803.
