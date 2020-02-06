U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from Fort Pierre, announced Thursday, Feb. 6, he would run for a second six-year term.
His campaign news came only months after his wife, Jean, began treatment for cancer, and a day after he voted to acquit President Trump of the two impeachment charges.
He posted his announcement on his “Rounds for Senate,” website, separate from his official Senate website.
Rounds, who turned 65 in October, said he was proud of working “closely with President Trump and my colleagues in the Senate to lower taxes, reduce burdensome regulations, grow the economy, enact better trade deals for our farmers and rebuild our military after years of under-funding.”
He took office in January 2015 and his term is up in January 2021. He will run in this summer's primary election.
Rounds and his wife are members of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic parish in Pierre, and on the day of the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, he mentioned his faith in his announcement.
“South Dakotans also know the importance of faith and family. In 2019, our family went through one of our toughest challenges, as Jean was diagnosed with a malignant tumor. Thanks to her team of doctors and the prayers and support from throughout South Dakota, we are in the final steps of her cancer treatment and optimistic about her prognosis.”
Jean Rounds has gone to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for treatment, Rounds has said.
“We’ve always felt that South Dakota was one big community – regardless of political persuasion – and we can’t thank South Dakotans enough for being there for us during this incredibly difficult period in our lives.”
Rounds was South Dakota's governor from 2003-2011 and was a state senator 1991-2001.
In 2014, Rounds won with 50.4 percent of the vote against three opponents, including former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler, who got 17 percent running as an independent.
This summer in the June primary he will face a fellow Republican, state Rep. Scyller Borglum, from Rapid City, who has divinity and petroleum engineering degrees and works as an engineer. Two Democrats, former state lawmaker Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids and Clara Hart, of Sioux Falls, have announced their campaigns.
“South Dakotans are known for their character, strong work ethic and common sense,” said Rounds. “When I ran for this job in 2014, I promised to take those values to Washington, and they continue to be at the heart of every decision I make.”
