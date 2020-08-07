On Thursday evening, Aug. 6, Fort Pierre’s downtown was active with people in the street as the Downtown Farmers’ Market took a new form as Fort Pierre Summer Nights.
Along with corn on the cob and other farmers market goods, the Homestretch Band brought its classic rock — Johnny Rivers’ “Secret Agent Man,” kind of classic, and some CCR — from one end of Deadwood Street, while a few classic cars from the Street Masters car club were parked down the block.
Meanwhile, kids and adults faced off on games the street. All the while, the Cowan ranch family had a team of horses pulling a covered wagon circling the d downtown area giving rides. A food fundraiser for Zonta was part of it and Dave Dahl had his saddle shop open for visitors to drop in.
Fort Pierre Summer Nights will take place Aug. 13 and 20, too, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., down on Deadwood Street.
